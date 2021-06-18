SentinelOne Bolsters Global Engineering Organization with Veteran Leadership

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

SentinelOne Bolsters Global Engineering Organization with Veteran Leadership

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

SentinelOne, an autonomous cybersecurity platform company, today announced the appointment of Siggi Petursson as Vice President, Customer-Centric Engineering and Martin Matula as Vice President, Engineering, Czech Republic Site Lead. SentinelOne’s engineering organization operates on a global scale in multiple regional sites, enabling rapid innovation and scaled product delivery.

Petursson brings more than 20 years of cybersecurity and software engineering leadership experience to SentinelOne, most recently holding the position of Sr. Director of Software Engineering at Oracle (NYSE: ORCL). At Oracle, Petursson played a critical role in enabling the company’s software migration from on-premises to the cloud, designing machine learning systems to ensure quality control of cloud-based products. Petursson also spearheaded the company’s Security-as-a-Service solution, an automated solution that scanned products for security vulnerabilities and provided auto-triaging capabilities. At SentinelOne, Petursson will drive product quality assurance and lead the company’s sustaining engineering team.

Matula comes to SentinelOne from Avast, where he was VP of Engineering at the company’s Czech Republic headquarters, responsible for leading an engineering organization spanning multiple locations in EMEA and the US, delivering endpoint, IoT, and mobile security solutions. Prior to Avast, Matula held regional engineering leadership positions at companies including Cisco and GoodData. At SentinelOne, Matula will lead engineering team growth in the Czech Republic, expanding throughout central and eastern Europe.

“Siggi and Martin have distinguished themselves as leaders in security software engineering and bring tremendous value to SentinelOne,” said Ric Smith, Chief Technology Officer, SentinelOne. “Their experience leading teams and product engineering for public and private cloud-based solutions supports the company’s global engineering efforts and the Singularity XDR platform’s flexible deployment model.”

Defining and delivering XDR, SentinelOne’s technology continuously evolves to proactively secure against advanced threats to any enterprise environment, such as the recent DarkSide+ransomware+attack which shut down the Colonial Pipeline.

“SentinelOne has established itself as a leader in providing autonomous protection as organizations continue to navigate cloud transformations and complex hybrid and distributed environments,” said Petursson. “I look forward to leveraging my past experience to delight customers, assuring the quality of SentinelOne’s cutting edge technology.”

“There is a wealth of technical talent in central and eastern Europe that will play a vital role in allowing SentinelOne to continue to expand its global engineering footprint,” said Matula. “It’s a tremendous opportunity to lead these efforts and enable the company’s continued growth and success on a worldwide scale.”

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solution encompasses AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210618005071r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005071/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment