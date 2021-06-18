Hilton Doubles Down on Las Vegas Growth with Rapidly Expanding Portfolio and Grand Return to the Strip

After revolutionizing the Las Vegas hospitality experience decades ago, Hilton is building on its storied legacy in time for the return to travel by almost doubling its presence in the sought-after global destination over the past three years.

The company is slated to have more than 30 hotels and over 11,000 rooms across 12 brands in the market by the end of 2021. On the heels of Virgin+Hotels+Las+Vegas%2C+Curio Collection+by+Hilton%26rsquo%3Bs June opening celebration, and just weeks before the anticipated debut of Conrad Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Hotels & Resorts at the integrated Resorts+World+Las+Vegas+complex, Hilton is making an epic return to this top-tier travel destination, bringing new premium and luxury brands to the Strip.

“Hilton helped create the Las Vegas we know today – the entertainment capital of the world grew as we invested in unparalleled hotels, dining, entertainment and design,” said Hilton President and CEO Chris Nassetta. “Now we are raising the bar again, offering brands for any style of travel with a renewed focus on premium and luxury hotels. Las Vegas has been an especially bright spot in our global growth strategy, and we are excited to open thousands of rooms there just as people begin traveling again.”

Hilton has committed to continue its expansion in the market with a pipeline of seven hotels and nearly 4,000 rooms across five brands, which will increase its footprint by more than 50% by 2023. This adds to the company’s development pipeline of more than 2,570 hotels around the world* and 105 new hotels totalling more than 16,500 rooms opened in the first quarter, along with achieving strong net unit growth of 5.8%.

Hilton has a storied history in Las Vegas with the former Las Vegas Hilton, once the largest hotel in the world and among the city’s most iconic. The hotel made Hilton the first New York Stock Exchange-listed company to enter the domestic gaming business in 1970 and the first hospitality company to have “residency” for top stars as it hosted notable entertainers including Elvis Presley for long runs. With these industry firsts, Hilton helped establish Las Vegas as the prime destination for leisure and business travel it remains today.

According to a recent+survey+by Hilton, nearly a quarter of Americans surveyed ranked Las Vegas at the top of their must-visit destinations. Hilton is making those travel wish lists a reality for guests, including more than 115 million Hilton Honors members globally, as it expands its presence in the market. With diverse hotel accommodations, offerings and unique amenities coupled with Hilton’s signature hospitality, the company’s growing Las Vegas properties serve every traveler for every trip occasion, backed by an award-winning guest loyalty program.

What’s new in Las Vegas:

Through a first-of-its-kind partnership, the reimagined and reconceptualized %3Cb%3EVirgin+Hotels%3C%2Fb%3ELas+Vegas%2C+Curio+Collection+by+Hilton+offers a relaxed, whimsical design and more than 1,500 chambers and suites providing a distinctly home-away-from-home personalized getaway. The resort oasis also features an exclusive spa, a five-acre pool complex including VIP-style cabanas and daybeds along with a beach club, vibrant live entertainment venues, a state-of-the-art casino and 110,000 square feet of meeting and event space. Guests can also indulge in a world-class portfolio of 12 restaurants and bars including Mediterranean dishes at Chef Todd English’s Olives, Japanese cuisine at Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Nobu and hand-crafted cocktails at The Shag Room.

Additionally, through a historic partnership between Hilton and Genting Group, %3Cb%3EResorts+World%3C%2Fb%3ELas+Vegas+is set to open June 24 and marks the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history. The $4.3 billion development integrates the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S. and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel, each offering its own dedicated entrance, lobby and distinct collection of accommodations. In addition, Resorts World Las Vegas is poised to be Hilton’s largest property globally, with 3,500 guest rooms and suites. With its opening, Conrad and LXR will join Waldorf Astoria in the market to make Las Vegas the only U.S. destination housing all three of Hilton’s luxury brands. The first ground-up resort development on the Las Vegas Strip in more than a decade, the property is also conveniently near the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Guests staying at any of the three hotels can enjoy premium amenities across the Resorts World Las Vegas campus including more than 40 food and beverage outlets, seven unique pool experiences, an expansive next-generation casino floor, over 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and a 5,000-capacity theatre that will be home to can’t-miss performances by Celine Dion, Carrie Underwood, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan.

Other updates and recent additions to Hilton’s Las Vegas portfolio include:

%3Cb%3EWaldorf+Astoria+Las+Vegas+%3C%2Fb%3E– Hilton’s first and most iconic luxury brand brought a new spirit to the Strip in 2018 and continues to deliver graceful service nestled in an oasis of modern luxury and intrigue. The hotel’s award-winning spa, inviting eighth- floor pool deck and gourmet dining experiences, including high tea in the stylish Tea Lounge or craft cocktails with splendid views of the Strip at Skybar, provide unexpected moments for all who visit. An upcoming transformation of the hotel’s guestrooms, meeting space and lobby experience boasts a sleek, contemporary design with floor-to-ceiling windows that frame spectacular views of Las Vegas Boulevard and the surrounding desert landscape.

%3Cb%3EHampton+by+Hilton+Las+Vegas+Strip+South+%3C%2Fb%3E– The property opened on the south end of the Strip in December 2020 and provides easy access to the city for travelers seeking value-driven, best-in-class accommodations. The colorful hotel offers friendly service, an outdoor pool, fitness center and lounge area, along with spacious rooms, complimentary breakfast and free Wi-Fi.

%3Cb%3EHampton+Inn+%26amp%3B+Suites+by+Hilton+Las+Vegas+Convention+Center+%3C%2Fb%3E/+Home2+Suites+by+Hilton+Las+Vegas+Convention+Center+– The dual-branded hotel opened in August 2020 and is conveniently located across from the Las Vegas Convention Center. The property features a bespoke “Hello LoVe” design that celebrates the vibrant, innovative spirit of Las Vegas. Both brands offer complimentary breakfast and free Wi-Fi, and Home2 Suites is pet-friendly, providing an accessible extended stay option for the whole family, pets included.

Hilton’s new and upcoming properties will make it easier than ever for Hilton Honors members to earn and redeem Points during their next trip to Las Vegas. Members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels receive exclusive benefits, discounts and rewards, access to industry-leading contactless technology through the Hilton Honors app, and hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points on free nights, premium merchandise, charitable contributions and unique experiences.

