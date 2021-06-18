Thinking about trading options or stock in CureVac, BioNTech, Smith & Wesson, Advanced Micro Devices, or Square?

PR Newswire
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021
NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for CVAC, BNTX, SWBI, AMD, and SQ.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- CVAC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CVAC&prnumber=061820214
- BNTX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BNTX&prnumber=061820214
- SWBI: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SWBI&prnumber=061820214
- AMD: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AMD&prnumber=061820214
- SQ: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=SQ&prnumber=061820214
