Flex to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) announced today that Mike Thoeny, President, Flex Automotive Business Group and David Rubin, Vice President, Investor Relations will participate in the following investor conference:

Fox Advisors Transportation Technology Conference 2021

Date: June 22, 2021

Presentation time: 10:00am PT / 1:00pm ET

Registration for the live webcast can be found at: https://www.foxadvisorsllc.com/2021-transportation-technology-conference/ and replay of the event will be available on the Flex Investor Relations website at https://investors.flex.com.

About Flex

Flex (Reg. No. 199002645H) is the manufacturing partner of choice that helps a diverse customer base design and build products that improve the world. Through the collective strength of a global workforce across 30 countries and responsible, sustainable operations, Flex delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets.

