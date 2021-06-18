Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Join the Russell 2000® Index and Russell 3000® Index

PR Newswire

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE American: AMPE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies for prevalent inflammatory conditions, today announced that the Company is expected to join the small cap Russell 2000® Index and the broad-market Russell 3000® Index at the conclusion of this year's reconstitution of the Russell stock indexes, effective after the U.S. stock market opens on Monday, June 28, 2021, accordingly to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4, 2021.

Michael Macaluso, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Inclusion in the Russell Indexes is an important milestone and will increase the overall awareness and exposure of our Company within the investment community."

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, 2021, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell U.S. Indexes are part of the FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider, and are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors as the basis for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. FTSE Russell reports approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and Russell 2000® Index and the Russell U.S. Indexes reconstitution, visit the "Russell Reconstitution" section at FTSE Russell website.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the advancement of immunology-based therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions for which there are limited treatment options. Ampio's lead drug, Ampion™, is backed by an extensive patent portfolio with intellectual property protection extending through 2035 and will be eligible for 12-year FDA market exclusivity upon approval as a novel biologic under the biologics price competition and innovation act (BPCIA).

About FTSE Russell

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Ampio's statements in this press release that are not historical fact, and that relate to future plans or events, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding Ampio's expectations with respect to Ampion and its classification, as well as those associated with regulatory approvals and other FDA decisions, the Biological License Application (BLA), the ability of Ampio to enter into partnering arrangements, clinical trials and decisions and changes in business conditions and similar events, the ability to receive regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials, that Ampion may be used to treat ARDS induced by COVID-19, all of which are inherently subject to various risks and uncertainties. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in Ampio's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation, under Ampio's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ampio undertakes no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

