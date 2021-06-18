3 'Mungerisms' Investors Should Be Aware of

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), billionaire investor and Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s right-hand man, has been investing for seven decades. During this time, he's spent countless hours analyzing companies and business theory, as well as talking to managers. He's also worked as a corporate lawyer and managed his own businesses.

Put simply, during his career, Munger has worked in virtually every part of the business ecosystem. Therefore, he's one of the best-informed individuals when it comes to the topic of investing.

But not only is Munger a well-informed investor, he's also well-read in human psychology. This has helped him generate unique insights, particularly concerning value investing, which stands at the corner of investing and psychology.

I recently stumbled across a PDF online which had collated 1,000 pages of Munger's speeches and writings (no, it wasn't his unofficial biography "The Wit and Wisdom of Charles T. Munger: Poor Charlie's Almanack"). If one has the time, going through these pages could prove invaluable. The PDF shows just how many insights the billionaire investor has provided over the years.

After going through these valuable documents, here are three of my favorite "Mungerisms" that I believe are some of his most informative insights.

Munger's informative insights

"People have always had this craving to have someone tell them the future. Long ago, kings would hire people to read sheep guts. There's always been a market for people who pretend to know the future. Listening to today's forecasters is just as crazy as when the king hired the guy to look at the sheep guts."

Munger has stated that hanging on to the words of forecasters is a waste of time. His reasoning is backed up by research which shows most forecasts are wrong.

There are different reasons why forecasts can be wrong, but some of the most common are overoptimistic (or overly pessimistic) assumptions and an inability on the part of the analysts to consider other data. Buffett has called this the man with the hammer scenario.

Forecasts can also be subject to what Munger has called "crowd folly," which is the "tendency of humans, under some circumstances, to resemble lemmings." Forecasters don't want to be too radical, or else others may disregard them. Therefore, they may be influenced to adjust their projections to fit in with the rest of the crowd.

The second Mungerism is to be aware of optimism:

"The Greek orator was clearly right about an excess of optimism being the normal human condition, even when pain or the threat of pain is absent. Witness happy people buying lottery tickets or believing that credit-furnishing, delivery-making grocery stores were going to displace a great many superefficient cash-and-carry supermarkets."

As noted above, overoptimism can lead to over-optimistic forecasts and may lead investors to overlook risks and challenges facing a business. Investors should approach a business with a high level of skepticism and ask, "what can go wrong?" If one approaches an opportunity with an existing positive perspective, one might be encouraged to seek out confirming evidence that supports a conclusion one has already made.

The final Mungerism I want to highlight is:

"Beta and modern portfolio theory and the like— none of it makes any sense to me. We're trying to buy businesses with sustainable competitive advantages at a low, or even a fair, price. How can professors spread this [nonsense that a stock's volatility is a measure of risk]?"

Buffett and Munger have never relied on computer models to understand business opportunities. Computer models are designed to throw out a numerical answer to a set of inputs.

Unfortunately, the business world isn't that simple. There are thousands of different variables to consider, and one cannot possibly have an accurate answer to all of them. Therefore, it is nonsensical to rely on computer models which are based on pinpoint accuracy.

Instead of these detailed models, Munger and Buffett have always relied on conservative estimates of the figures and then applied an appropriate margin of safety to the outcome. The approach isn't perfect, but it has worked incredibly well over the past seven decades.