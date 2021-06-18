Goldmoney & Play Magnus Group (PMG) Partner to Launch the Goldmoney Asian Rapid

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU), a precious metal financial service and technology company and Play Magnus Group (Euronext Growth Oslo: PMG), a global leader in the chess industry, have signed an agreement for Goldmoney to become the Official Precious Metals Partner of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour as well as the presenting partner of the next tournament, the Goldmoney Asian Rapid.

The Meltwater Champions Chess Tour has passed the halfway mark of the season, with three tournaments left this Summer before the Tour Final in San Francisco. So far the Tour has achieved 90M live broadcast views on online streaming platforms and a record-breaking 283K peak concurrent viewership for professional chess tournaments.

The Goldmoney Asian Rapid is the seventh tournament of the year-long Meltwater Champions Chess Tour, featuring the world’s best chess players competing for the largest prize fund in online chess on www.chess24.com. In addition to Magnus Carlsen and many of the other world’s top players, the upcoming tournament has a particular focus on players from Asia, featuring an earlier start time to accommodate for Asian players and viewers. The Goldmoney Asian Rapid will for the first time have a female competitor, Hou Yifan, the highest rated female chess player and former Women’s World Chess Champion.

Goldmoney offers the easiest way to purchase physical gold along with other precious metals online which has led to the Canadian company safeguarding nearly $3 billion in assets for clients located in more than 150 countries. In addition to being the title partner of the Goldmoney Asian Rapid, Goldmoney will become the Oﬃcial Precious Metals Partner of the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour.

The Goldmoney Asian Rapid runs from June 26th to July 4th starting at 1PM CEST each day and is broadcast on TV2, Eurosport, www.chess24.com, and multiple online streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

“Just as Play Magnus Group is driving innovation to bring chess to a wider audience, Goldmoney is focused on democratizing access to purchasing precious metals through technology. We are excited to partner with Goldmoney, the most innovative name in precious metals,” said Andreas Thome, CEO of Play Magnus Group.

“Chess is a beautiful game which expresses the skill, free will, and intelligence found in human beings. It is a game with a rich tradition spanning at least hundreds of years. Likewise, gold has a rich tradition as an element of great wonder which has served as the premier form of money for human civilization for thousands of years. We are honoured to partner with the Tour, supporting this rich human tradition of chess while introducing the contemporary chess community to the rich tradition of gold and precious metals,” said Roy Sebag, CEO of Goldmoney.

About the 2021 Meltwater Champions Chess Tour

The 2021 Meltwater Champions Chess Tour will, for the ﬁrst time in history, determine the world’s best chess player over a full competitive season of online chess. Beginning in November 2020, the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour features monthly tournaments culminating in a ﬁnal tournament in September 2021. The best chess players in the world are competing in a total of ten tournaments of rapid chess. All games take place online on www.chess24.com+with players competing for a total prize pool of over USD 1.5 million. For more information visit https%3A%2F%2Fchampionschesstour.com%2F.

About Play Magnus Group

Play Magnus Group is a global leader in the chess industry focused on providing premier digital experiences for millions of chess players and students. The company offers e-learning and entertainment services via its market leading brands: chess24, Chessable, iChess, New In Chess, Everyman Chess, CoChess, Aimchess, the Play Magnus App Suite, and the Meltwater Champions Chess Tour. The Group's mission is to grow chess to make the world a smarter place by encouraging more people to play, watch, study, and earn a living from chess.

Play Magnus Group is listed on Euronext Growth Oslo under the ticker PMG. For more information visit pmg.me.

About Goldmoney Inc.

Goldmoney Inc. (TSX: XAU) is a precious metal focused financial technology company. Through its ownership of various operating subsidiaries, the company is engaged in precious metal sales to its clients, including arranging delivery and storage of precious metals for its clients, coin retailing, and lending. Goldmoney clients located in over 150 countries hold approximately $2.6 billion in precious metal assets. The company’s operating subsidiaries include: Goldmoney.com, SchiffGold.com and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow. In addition to the Company’s principal business segments, the Company holds a significant interest in Menē Inc. (TSXV:MENE), which crafts pure 24-karat gold and platinum investment jewelry that is sold by gram weight and Totenpass Inc. which has developed a proprietary gold storage drive. Through these businesses and other investment activities, Goldmoney gains long-term exposure to precious metals. For more information about Goldmoney, visit goldmoney.com.

