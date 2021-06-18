Logo
Red Robin Market Expansion Plan Will Feature Donatos Pizza In More Than 200 Restaurants By Year-End

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

Successful Partnership Key Growth Strategy for Red Robin, East Coast and California Market Openings Slated for Back-Half of the Year

PR Newswire

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 18, 2021

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews continues its focus on off-premise growth announcing the expansion of its Donatos® Pizza partnership into key territories for the brand. The Ohio-based Donatos Pizza partnered with Red Robin in June 2018, offering its famous pizzas as part of Red Robin's already robust menu offerings. After much success in early launch markets, the two chains have grand plans for adding more locations this year as part of an aggressive market expansion plan.

red_robin_gourmet_burgers__inc__logo.jpg

Red Robin plans to add Donatos pizza to approximately 120 additional restaurants by the end of 2021, resulting in more than 200 locations. In Q2 of 2021, 41 Red Robin locations rolled out Donatos, including restaurants in six new states: Idaho, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Donatos pizza was also added to Red Robin locations in Arizona, as well as its founding market, Seattle. The partnership will expand to several East Coast Red Robin restaurants in Maryland and Virginia in Q3, followed by a California expansion through the back half of the year.

As a result of the market expansion, more Red Robin Guests will now be able to enjoy freshly prepared premium pizzas with edge-to-edge toppings as well as gourmet burgers, brews and shakes under the same roof. Donatos pizza will be available in restaurants for dine in and for pickup or delivery through the Red Robin website.

Donatos continues to be a hit with Red Robin anticipating annual pizza sales of more than $60MM and profitability of more than $25MM by 2023. The introduction of a limited-time Donatos cauliflower crust menu option in Q1 was so well-received it became a permanent menu item.

"Our continued market rollout featuring Donatos pizza as yet another family-friendly menu offering has been well-received by Guests," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin Executive Vice President & Chief Concept Officer. "Our Donatos locations consistently out-perform our non-pizza restaurants and we continue to be pleased with sales in our newest markets."

"Our partnership with Red Robin has allowed us to open our distribution line across the entire country," said Tom Krouse, President and CEO of Donatos Pizza. "What better way to expand than with a likeminded, family-friendly partner that can help bring Donatos to the rest of the pie-loving nation beyond the Midwest?"

For more information on Red Robin and Donatos pizza offering please visit: https://www.redrobin.com/pages/donatos/.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB)
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (www.redrobin.com), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos® pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering. There are more than 540 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin… YUMMM®!

favicon.png?sn=CL16163&sd=2021-06-18 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-robin-market-expansion-plan-will-feature-donatos-pizza-in-more-than-200-restaurants-by-year-end-301315459.html

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL16163&Transmission_Id=202106181025PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL16163&DateId=20210618
