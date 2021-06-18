Logo
Nordic Nanovector ASA: Allocation of restricted stock units (RSUs) to the board of directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2021

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published 2 June 2021 regarding allocation of restricted stock units to members of the board of directors of Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company").

Primary insider notifications for the same already notified transactions pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 are attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:
Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: [email protected]

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-asa--allocation-of-restricted-stock-units--rsus--to-the-board-of-directors,c3370456

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9819/3370456/1434167.pdf

NANOV - Primary insider notifications June 2021 - Grant of RSUs

favicon.png?sn=IO16333&sd=2021-06-18 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nordic-nanovector-asa-allocation-of-restricted-stock-units-rsus-to-the-board-of-directors-301315522.html

SOURCE Nordic Nanovector

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO16333&Transmission_Id=202106181110PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO16333&DateId=20210618
