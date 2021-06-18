Logo
Vodka Brands Corp Announces Brazilian Trademark

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PITTSBURGH, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Vodka Brands Corp (OTC PINK:VDKB) has been successful in obtaining the Brazilian Trademark for the BLUE DIAMOND class of spirits.mail?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accesswire.com%2Fusers%2Fnewswire%2Fimages%2F607047%2F0d5d8a77-a1f0-407a-a472-83aff9addcc3.jpeg&t=1623931213&ymreqid=6712e0fa-3653-c795-2273-e9001d010600&sig=RWzxxaC0gwhkIzwJSOADxw--~D

Company CEO Mark Lucero said 'Having the Brazilian trademark for our BLUE DIAMOND Vodka brand is very important since Brazil is the largest country in South America has a population of over 211 million people. The combined USA, European Union, and Brazilian trademarks will help establish Blue Diamond as a global brand.'

The Blue Diamond Vodka brand has won Gold Medals in International competition and is produced from six row barley and pristine water from deep aquifers.

Vodka Brands Corp's mission is to develop and produce superior quality products with highly recognizable brand names and form strategic alliances to increase unit growth and geographic distribution.

Website www.BestVodkaBrands.com

Twitter: @VodkaBrands

mail?url=https%3A%2F%2Fstorage.googleapis.com%2Faccesswire%2Flogos%2Fsubaccounts%2F8104.jpg&t=1623931213&ymreqid=6712e0fa-3653-c795-2273-e9001d010600&sig=NaxsLbWhZkv0brWhqeWw5A--~D

Vodka Brands Corp is a publicly traded corporation (OTC PINK:VDKB) based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Vodka Brands Corp develops, produces, and distributes premium brands of vodka including Blue Diamond Vodka, White Diamond Vodka, and Diamond Girl Vodka.

Investor Relations Contact [email protected]

Phone: +1 (412) 897-5076

Safe Harbor

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plan of Vodka Brands Corp., statements relating to goals, plans, and projections regarding the Vodka Brands Corp.'s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases 'would be,' 'will allow,' 'intends to,' 'may result,' 'are expected to,' 'will continue,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'estimate,' 'project,' 'indicate,' 'could,' 'potentially,' 'should,' 'believe,' 'think,' 'considers,' or similar expressions, are intended to identify 'forward-looking statements.' These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. Vodka Brands Corp. cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. Vodka Brands Corp does not undertake, and Vodka Brands Corp specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from Vodka Brands Corp's expectations and estimates. For more information about Vodka Brands Corp and the risks related to an investment in the Company, investors should review the Company's filing at www.sec.gov with their tax and financial advisor.

SOURCE: Vodka Brands Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652232/Vodka-Brands-Corp-Announces-Brazilian-Trademark

img.ashx?id=652232

