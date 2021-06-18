Logo
Oro X Announces Name Change to Silver X Mining Corp

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / SILVER X MINING CORP. (

TSXV:AGX, Financial)(OTC PINK:WRPSF) ("Silver X" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective June 18, 2021 it has changed its name from "Oro X Mining Corp." to "Silver X Mining Corp." (the "Name Change"). The Company's trading symbol will be changed to AGX starting June 18, 2021. The Name Change is a condition precedent to the previously announced business combination between the Company and Mines and Metals Trading (Peru) PLC (the "Transaction").

The parties expect the Transaction to close shortly.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining is a Canadian exploration company currently targeting high grade gold exploration in Peru. The Company's flagship asset is the Coriorcco Gold Project in Ayacucho, Peru. Founders and management have a successful track record of increasing shareholder value.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described in this news release in the United States. Such securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and, accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States, or to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to an exemption from such registration requirements.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Luis Zapata
CEO & Director

For further information, please contact:

Silver X Mining Corp.
Luis Zapata, CEO
604 358 1382

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

Some of the statements contained in this news release are forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "expects", "intends", "is expected", "potential", "suggests" or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in respect of the anticipated closing date of the Transaction. Forward-looking statements and information are not historical facts and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. In particular, there is no assurance that the conditions precedent to the Transaction will be satisfied on the terms currently proposed or at all. Actual results and developments are likely to differ, and may differ materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Silver X Mining Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652242/Oro-X-Announces-Name-Change-to-Silver-X-Mining-Corp

