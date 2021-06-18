Rapid Nutrition PLC Admission to Trading on the Euronext Growth Paris Market

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC ( BOURSE:ALRPD, Financial), a natural wellness company focused on the research and development ("R&D"), including manufacturing and distribution of premium science-based products, sports nutrition, vitamins, dietary supplements, weight-loss and diet management products, today announces that its entire issued share capital consisting of 38,849,541 ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "Ordinary Shares") will be admitted to trading on Euronext Growth segment, on 22nd of June 2021. Trading is expected to commence at 9:00 am CET under the Ticker "ALRPD" (ISIN: GB00BLG2TX24). The Ordinary Shares will continue to trade under the TIDM code "RPNRF" on the OTCQB. The final date of trading on SIX Swiss Exchange is scheduled for Thursday, 22nd July 2021.

The Information Document will be published by the Company on the 21st of June 2021 before 9:00 am, followed by a Rapid Nutrition press release, in accordance with Euronext Rules. This admission to trading did require an information document to be reviewed by Euronext. Detailed regulatory information regarding the Company's Listing will be available in the Information Document, and accessible via: https://www.rnplc.com, including the entirety of chapter 1.18 regarding risks in connection with this Admission. Euronext will issue a market notice with the first trading price on Monday the 21st of June.

Mr. Simon St Ledger, Executive Director and CEO of Rapid Nutrition, said: "The listing represents a new chapter for Rapid Nutrition and we now look forward to expanding our award-winning nutraceuticals product range and geographical presence particularly in Europe. We are excited by the opportunities presented to us as a listed Euronext Growth company, which we believe will enhance our profile, providing access to international investors through the Pan-European platform to support future growth."

The admission to trading is led by Banque Delubac & Cie - CIB as the exclusive advisor and listing sponsor of Rapid Nutrition PLC.

About the Business

Well established, award-winning wellness brands which contain proven and effective dose to target the main issues relating to weight management and obesity

Leisa's Secret®, a product range comprising a system of premium meal replacement shakes, high potency energy boosting tablets, weight loss tablets and an appetite suppressant powder.

includes a range of high-protein shakes, organic superfoods, vegan powders, natural metabolism boosters and high-fiber bars, all backed with evidenced-based health benefits. Azurene™ This natural herbal formula is the product of several years of research, including in-vitro testing, scholarly literature and continuing clinical trials ahead of product launch. The herbal ingredients are traditionally used in European herbal medicine to help reduce the severity of symptoms of common colds and flu.

Fast growing international distribution network

International distribution channels in Europe, Middle East, Asia, Australasia, Africa and North America.

Product range is sold online and in leading healthcare and retail as well as our ecommerce channels which include Amazon.

A highly experienced and entrepreneurial management team and Board

Founded in 2001 by Simon St Ledger, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, the management team and Board have extensive expertise in natural healthcare, financial, M&A and business management.

A profitable and high margin business

The Group revenue reached $4.55m for FY2020 period-end (18 months basis) (FY2019 $3.1m on a 12 months basis)

Clear strategy to grow organically, supplemented by selective acquisitions

The Group's long-term objective is to build a vertically integrated company with a unique position in the life sciences and nutraceutical space. The Directors believe that this strategy enables the Group to impose superior standards of quality control for its products, to strengthen its value chain, and to scale up to optimum business efficacy.

Key pillars of Rapid's growth strategy are:

Expand distribution into neighbouring countries where the Company is not already present. UK, Europe, Australia, US and China are focus markets for 2021.

Product innovation and extension-to leverage successful flagship brands Leisa's Secret® and System LS™. Rapid has recently announced the development of a new cold and flu therapy it will bring to market later this year in order to capture new markets and leverage the group's current distribution channels.

Synergistic acquisitions - the Company will explore acquisitions of assets that produce sound cash flow and are complementary to the Company's operations.

Reasons for Admission

The Admission to trading is intended to give the Group improved profile and visibility internationally to trading, while also providing increasing access to capital as and when further finance is required for further expansion and provide opportunities for the board to use the Ordinary Shares as acquisition capital.

About Rapid Nutrition

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results. For more information, please visit http://rnplc.com

Investor Relations Contact

Disclaimer

This press release contains information on the Company's development prospects and priorities. These indications are sometimes identified by the use of the future, the conditional and forward-looking terms such as "think", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "wish" or, where applicable, the negative form of these terms or any other variant or similar expression. This information is not historical data and should not be interpreted as guarantees that the facts and data stated will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. They are subject to change or modification due to uncertainties related in particular to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives, including market, strategy, growth, results, financial position and cash flow. The forward-looking information referred to in this press release is given only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forwardlooking information contained in this press release, except as required by law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment; it may not be able to anticipate all the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could have results that are significantly different from those mentioned in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of these forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

Disclosure Requirement

This media information does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities. This information does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss or Euronext Exchange. The media release is in accordance with International Reporting Standard: Rule 12g3-2(b) under the Securities Exchange Act ('Rule 12g3-2(b)') permits non-U.S. companies with securities listed primarily on a Qualified Foreign Exchange to make publicly available to U.S investors in English the same information that is made publicly available in their home countries as an alternative to SEC reporting Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b).

