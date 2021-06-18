Logo
New America Energy Enters into Agreement with Auditors, Seeks to Become Fully Reporting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / New America Energy Corp (OTC PINK:NECA) today announced the signing of an Arrangement Letter with B.F. Borgers CPA PC out of Colorado. The immediate focus will be on Fiscal Years 2019 & 2020, along with the Company's most recent Quarter ending May 31, 2020.

Jeff Canouse, CEO, commented: "Over the past seven months, the Company has worked hard to get all filings complete, achieved Pink Current status and maintained that status, audited 2013, 2014 & 2015 to correct an old issue, and we are now ready to complete the last two years and file to become fully reporting once again."

Mr. Canouse went on to say: "The great part of this Arrangement with Borgers is that we've been working with them for many years. They completed our 13, 14 and 15 audits - they are familiar with our financials and work very well with my accountants. I expect this process to be smooth and fast. From Stop sign, to Fly sign - I believe great things are upon us."

About New America Energy Corp.
New America Energy Corp. (NECA) is a holding company focused on strategic acquisitions that are opportunistic, cash-flow positive with hard assets.

NOTICE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements that include the words 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipate' or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

CONTACT:
Jeffrey M. Canouse
770-235-6053
[email protected]
[email protected]
https:/twitter.com/necaholdings

SOURCE: New America Energy Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652229/New-America-Energy-Enters-into-Agreement-with-Auditors-Seeks-to-Become-Fully-Reporting

img.ashx?id=652229

