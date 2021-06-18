Nordic Nanovector ASA: Increase of share capital

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange notice published today, 18 June 2021, at 08:00 CEST, regarding a share capital increase and the subscription of shares by board members following the exercise of restrictive stock units (the "RSU's") in Nordic Nanovector ASA ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company").

Primary insider notifications for the same already notified transactions pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation article 19 are attached hereto.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin®, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 26 billion by 2028. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin® and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin® in the US and other major markets.

