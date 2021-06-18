New World Gold Corporation Shareholders Update Continued

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2021 / New World Gold Corporation, (OTC PINK:NWGC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce the second installment of its Shareholder Update.

New World Gold Corporation has targeted a 315 Acre Parcel for sale in Silver Springs, NV; currently the property is raw land located South of the Lincoln Highway. This particular piece of Real Estate has significant value for future mining expansion, not only because of the Clay Rich Minerals native to the area, but also relative to its geographic location. Management is reviewing all of the details regarding this property and will take an official course of action in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Nevada Property, the Company, has identified another 160 Acre Placer Claim in the South West corner of South Dakota; which centrally intersects 3 small tributaries, and is located in Pennington County at GPS Lat./ Long. Coordinates: 43.9847°N 103.8563°W. The property is on Federal Land and Mineral rights would be licensed through the wholly-owned subsidiary Rock Creek Mining & Exploration Co. "RCM"; Burgex Mining Consultants have been contacted in regards to the Company's intentions. The use of Burgex would include the staking and recording of "RCM" Claim rights, Aerial Surveys and XRF Readings for future exploratory sampling.

The company is actively engaged with Action Stock Transfer and will have updates regarding the corporate share structure in the near future, this is an on-going and developing process of which Management is involved at all times to assist in continuity for the Company to maintain a "Non-Shell" status; many moving parts are allowing the CEO to fill in the blanks for minimal business operations that have occurred over the past 5 years.

Robert Honigford stated, "We at New World Gold are excited to aggressively expand our real estate holdings and mining operations at a pace that allow the company to add valuable assets to its portfolio in short order. Recently, many people have reached out to me, to learn more about who I am and what I can bring to NWGC; so I am looking into scheduling a meeting on a Zoom based platform or some type of Public Q&A event that can be done in compliance and within regulations; which would be recorded and released on our Website www.newworldgoldcorporation.com. This would offer Shareholders a chance to E-Meet me, ask questions, and put a face to the name. We will keep Shareholders updated to an officially scheduled e-conference via our Twitter account @NewWorldGoldCo."

