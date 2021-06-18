New To The Street / Newsmax TV Announces 8 Interviews For This Weeks' Broadcast, Sunday, June 20, 2021, Hour Slot 10-11 AM ET

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New To The Street / Newsmax TV announces this weeks’, Sunday, June 20, 2021, broadcasting line-up of its national syndicated 1-hour show, 10-11AM ET.



“New to The Street’s” TV Sunday show features 8-interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP) interview with Mr. Seth Lederman, CEO

2). GreenBox POS’ ( GBOX) interview with Mr. Ben Erez, CEO.

3). Global Cannabis Application Corp.’s (OTCPINK: FUAPF) interviews with Mr. Brad Moore, CEO and Brian Collins from Abbey Technologies, Inc .

4). Winners Inc.’s (OTCPINK: WNRS) interview with Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO

5) Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) interview with Ms. Maria Bomboi, President.

6). Cryptocurrency – MahaDAO ’s ($MAHA) interview with Mr. Steven Enamakil CEO/CTO.

7). Grapefruit USA, Inc.’s interview ( GPFT) with Mr. Bradley Yourist, CEO

8) Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: INND) interview with Mr. Matthew Moore, CEO

Tonix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s ( TNXP) CEO, Seth Lederman, talks to “New To The Street” TV about their Company’s pharmaceutical products, and his further discussion about their development and FDA phase 3 on its Fibromyalgia drug. Mr. Lederman talks about the importance of ‘HOW’ this Fibromyalgia drug helps patients sleep better without pain.

“New to The Street” welcomes back to the show, Mr. Ben Erez, CEO, GreenBox POS ( GRBX). Mr. Erez, again, provides information to viewers about their business and their plans to grow the Company. He provides in-depth discussion of the Company’s successful proprietary blockchain security to build customized payment solutions which reduce fraud and improves processing of payments.

Brad Moore, CEO of Global Cannabis Application Corp . (OTCPINK: FUAPF), interviews with “New To The Street” who talks about the Company’s unique and innovated products and solutions for medical cannabis industry. Mr. Brian Collins joins in on the discussion, explaining the relationship and synergy between his company, Abbey Technology, Inc. and Global Cannabis Application Corp.

The show interviews Mr. Wayne Allyn Root, CEO of Winners, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: WNRS) subsidiary, VegasWINNERS, Inc. Appearing monthly on “New to The Street, Wayne talks about sports betting, giving advice, and sharing content from VegasWINNER, Inc.’s newly launched show, KRUSH House .

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: GEGR) President, Ms. Maria Bomboi, explains in her interview on “New to The Street” the importance of GEGR’s comprehensive finance modeling, as it pertains to growth companies positioned in the global market place.

Another interview with Mr. Steven Enamakil, CEO/CTO of MahaDAO ($MAHA) , who walks our audiences through the evolution and development of both the $MAHA token and the symbiotic relationship with ARTH ($ARTH) Coin . Mr. Enamaki gives clear discussion about the governance of the $MAHA token which empowers token holders to vote on saving rate, stability fees, direction, strategy and the future course of action for the complete decentralized $ARTH coin .

Mr. Bradley Yourist, CEO, Grapefruit USA, Inc. ( GPFT) talks to “New To The Street” about their Company’s permits, patents, licenses, manufacturing, laboratory, and distribution of cannabis products and their Hourglass brand .

Again, Matthew Moore, CEO of InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCPINK: INND) joins the show, and he continues to inform “New to The Street viewers about the Company’s emerging and disruptive leadership in the “Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology” space. And, a further discussion about their recently launch of the Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids app.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. ( TNXP):

Tonix is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, licensing, acquiring and developing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Tonix's portfolio is primarily composed of the central nervous system (CNS) and immunology product candidates. The CNS portfolio includes both small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric and addiction conditions. Tonix's lead CNS candidate, TNX-102 SL1, is in mid-Phase 3 development for the management of fibromyalgia, and positive data on the RELIEF Phase 3 trial were recently reported. The Company expects interim data from a second Phase 3 study, RALLY, in the third quarter of 20212 and topline data in the fourth quarter of 2021. The immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Tonix's lead vaccine candidate, TNX-18003, is a live replicating vaccine based on the horsebox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19, primarily by eliciting a T cell response. Tonix reported positive efficacy data from animal studies of TNX-1800 in the first quarter of 2021. TNX-8013, live horsepox virus vaccine for percutaneous administration, is in development to protect against smallpox and monkeypox – www.tonixpharma.com .

1TNX-102 SL is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

2Pending agreement from FDA on statistical analysis plan

About GreenBox POS ( GRBX):

GreenBox POS ( GRBX) is a groundbreaking technology company that builds customized payment solutions for a variety of industries. GreenBox develops individual disruptive applications integrated into an end-to-end suite of financial products, supporting a multitude of industries with an emphasis on Blockchain secured ledger technology. The main business focus is in blockchain ledgering services, capable of handling large commercial processing volumes for its merchant clients in a myriad of business verticals. GreenBox is now capable of managing both legacy currency transactions as well as crypto payouts. GreenBox's main operating geography remains the USA, with additional capacity, clientele, and technology availability developing in other countries. For more information, visit the Company's website at https://www.greenboxpos.com/ .

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (OTCPINK: FUAPF):

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (OTCPINK:FUAPF) is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing, and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology, and acquiring high-quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and become the world's largest cannabis efficacy data provider- https://cannappscorp.com .

About WINNERS, INC. (OTCPINK: WNRS):



Winners, Inc. (OTCPINK: WNRS) through its subsidiary VegasWINNERS, Inc., is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. For more information, please visit Winners, Inc. website at https://vegaswinners.com/ and on social media at https://twitter.com/vegaswinnersinc .

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTCPINK: GEGR) is an international finance and holding company which combines the cumulative and collective knowledge of its management team. Our management team consists of experienced professionals in Europe, Asia, North and Latin America with proven success. Our team has the accounting, legal and management organization with structural skill sets to effectively evaluate and make prompt business decisions and the resource network to facilitate high level transactions - https://gegrgroup.com/ .

About MahaDAO ($MAHA)

MahaDAO is the DeFi project behind algorithmic valuecoin ARTH. The valuecoin gives holders' financial freedom with zero volatility, as it is value-stable and controlled by its community via a separate governance token, with holders able to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future developments for the ARTH token - https://mahadao.com/ .

About Grapefruit USA, Inc. ( GPFT, Financial)

Grapefruit is a fully licensed premier cannabis manufacturer and distributor in the California legal cannabis marketplace with its own branded product lines. Grapefruit’s corporate offices are located in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit is managed by a team of experts who possess the experience, skills and resources required to succeed in the competitive cannabis marketplace. Grapefruit delivers truly disruptive Patented cannabis and hemp-derived products that have fundamentally changed the way individuals use THC, CBDs, and Hemp-derived CBDs capitalizing on the rise in demand for these unique products. Our patented Hourglass ™ topical creams have solved the inherent difficulties of efficient skin absorption of THC and Cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBN, CBG, and CBC as well as Hemp-derived CBDs and cannabinoids. The architecture of Hourglass™ cream gives us the ability to formulate endless variations of our topical delivery cream to tailor to the specific needs of our clientele. We have harnessed cutting edge science and technology to bring patented; truly disruptive products to the medicinal and recreational marketplace - https://grapefruitblvd.com/ .

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCPINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products with its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology, combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional- www.innd.com and www.NoHassleHearing.com .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form - https://www.newsmaxtv. c om/Shows/New-to-the-Street https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

