Pegasystems Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center for 12th Consecutive Year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (1) for the 12th consecutive year.

In the report, Pega sustained a Leader position among 16 CRM vendors Gartner evaluated for their completeness of vision and ability to execute. According to Gartner, the customer engagement center (CEC) market is defined as "the market for software applications used to provide customer service and support (CSS) by engaging intelligently — both proactively and reactively — with customers by answering questions, solving problems and giving advice."

This report evaluated Pega Customer Service™. As part of the Pega Infinity™ digital transformation suite, Pega Customer Service simplifies service by automating service processes and unifying data and systems across the enterprise so that contact center teams and digital touchpoints, like web, mobile, and chat self-service channels, are best positioned to deliver personalized and even proactive and preemptive customer service experiences. Powered by a new generation of artificial intelligence and automation, the solution helps accelerate resolution for customers across every channel and streamlines the experience for agents with intelligent guidance.

We believe this leadership recognition for Pega Customer Service adds to other recent analyst validations in AI and automation for Pega's customer engagement capabilities. Pega was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Real-Time Interaction Management (RTIM) report, Q4 2020 (2), The Forrester Wave™ Software for Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019 (3), and The Forrester Wave™: Healthcare CRM Providers, Q1 2020 (4).

In addition, Pega was also named a Visionary in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation, Q3 2020 (5) report and the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs,Q2 2020, (6) report.



"Businesses and their customers desire service experiences that are efficient, frictionless, personalized, proactive when possible, and which deliver effective results every time," said John Huehn, general manager, customer service and sales automation, Pegasystems. "This recognition from Gartner further validates Pega's position as a leading partner in our clients' transformation efforts to simplify service, by leveraging Pega's AI and automation capabilities to manage their service processes, while their customer service teams and self-service touchpoints are focused on delivering amazing, personalized service experiences for their customers."

1. Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center," By Nadine LeBlanc, Jim Davies, Varun Agarwal, June 15, 2021, and before 2013, this report was titled "Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Service Contact Centers" 2. Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™: "Real-Time Interaction Management, Q4 2020," by Rusty Warner, with Mary Pilecki, Robert Perfoni, and Christine Turley, October 20, 2020 3. Forrester Research: The Forrester Wave™ Software for Digital Process Automation for Deep Deployments, Q2 2019 4. Forrester Research, "The Forrester Wave™: Healthcare CRM Providers, Q1 2020," by Arielle Trzcinski and Kate Leggett, with Daniel Hong, Annalise Clayton, Paul-Julien Giraud, Sara Sjoblom, and Peter Harrison, March 16, 2020 5. Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation," by Saikat Ray, with Arthur Villa, Cathy Tornbohm, Naved Rashid, and Melanie Alexander, July 27, 2020 6. Gartner, Inc., "Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs," by Noah Elkin, with Benjamin Bloom, Mike McGuire, Colin Reid, and Joseph Enever, May 12, 2020

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

