600W+ PV industry chain crucial in helping achieve carbon goals, says Trina Solar head

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

600W+ PV industry chain crucial in helping achieve carbon goals, says Trina Solar head

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2021

CHANGZHOU, China, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The high power 600W+ PV industry will play a critical role in helping China achieve its goals of achieving a CO2 emissions peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2060, says Gao Jifan, honorary president of the China Photovoltaic Industry Association.

Gao, who is also chairman of Trina Solar, made the remarks in an address at the SNEC Expo in Shanghai, in early June.

"The key to accomplishing the goal of carbon neutrality lies in giving precedence to wind and PV power, while minimizing or even eradicating thermal power," Gao said in his address at the expo, the world's most influential and international solar trade fair.

Gao talked of market trends and the latest technological achievements and the way to carbon neutrality, and said new-energy industries are more important than ever before.

Renowned experts, academics, business leaders, heads of government and industry associations and other senior figures gathered to exchange views and share their experience and insight.

Talking of the historic opportunities for the PV industry Gao set out his vision for its growth.

"Industry coordination with mutual innovation and shared benefits will create a new, customer-centric industry ecosystem that will help achieve carbon neutrality," he said.

The vision was already being realized, he said. Last year Trina Solar unveiled its 600W Vertex module series and strongly advocated deep end-to-end supply chain integration and innovation. The company led dozens of other companies to jointly found the 600W+ PV Open Innovation Ecological Alliance, which has taken the lead in promoting the high-quality growth of the 600W+ PV industry, Gao said.

The 600W+ PV industry chain drives technological innovation and harnesses the strengths of each segment while coordinating the supply chain, he said. It also promotes standardization and wards off potential risks from excessive overlapping investment in same-class technology as the industry is upgraded, he said.

The alliance now has 78 companies as members, covering the whole supply chain, including silicon wafers, cells, system integration processes and certification bodies. The aim is to restructure the supply chain into a new and complete ecosystem, Gao said,

"This opens new avenues for reducing LCOE and pushes the industry faster toward carbon neutrality both in China and worldwide."

Trina Solar says it expects more rapid growth based on 600W+ advanced technology. Gao reiterated his vision, saying: "As the world leading PV and smart energy IoT total solutions provider, Trina Solar has now moved into the 3.0 age. Trina Solar is resolute in its mission of solar for all and will continue to do all it can to push for the creation of a new-energy, carbon-free world."

About Trina Solar

Founded in 1997, Trina Solar is the world leading PV and smart energy total solution provider. The company engages in PV products R&D, manufacture and sales; PV projects development, EPC, O&M; smart micro-grid and multi-energy complementary systems development and sales, as well as energy cloud-platform operation. In 2018, Trina Solar launched Energy IoT brand, established the Trina Energy IoT Industrial Development Alliance together with leading enterprises and research institutes in China and around the world, and founded the New Energy IoT Industrial Innovation Center. With these actions, Trina Solar is committed to working with its partners to build the energy IoT ecosystem and develop an innovation platform to explore New Energy IoT, as it strives to be a leader in global intelligent energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

favicon.png?sn=CN16055&sd=2021-06-18 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/600w-pv-industry-chain-crucial-in-helping-achieve-carbon-goals-says-trina-solar-head-301315571.html

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN16055&Transmission_Id=202106181210PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN16055&DateId=20210618
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment