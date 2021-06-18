Washington State University to review claims of research misconduct

PR Newswire

PULLMAN, Wash., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington State University announced today that it has undertaken a review of claims of potential research misconduct involving research conducted by Leen Kawas, a former WSU student and current president and chief executive officer of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA). On Thursday, the Athira Pharma board of directors announced that it had placed Kawas on temporary leave pending its own review of actions stemming from Kawas' doctoral research while at WSU.

Washington State University expects its researchers to adhere to the highest ethical standards in the conduct of research activities. The University takes allegations of research misconduct very seriously. WSU is conducting its inquiry into this issue in accordance with the University's Executive Policy 33, which governs how the institution responds to allegations of research misconduct.

Washington State University will refrain from discussing the matter further until the review process is complete.

