ATHIRA INVESTIGATION: Block & Leviton Investigates Athira For Potential Securities Law Violations; Investors Who Have Lost Money Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

BOSTON, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Athira Pharma, Inc. ( ATHA) for potential securities law violations.



What is this all about?

On June 17, 2021, after the markets closed, Athira announced that the company’s board had placed its president and CEO, Leen Kawas, on temporary leave pending their investigation of “actions stemming from doctoral research Dr. Kawas conducted while at Washington State University.” According to one investment analyst, the scientific basis for the Athira came out of the work Kawa and her colleagues developed at Washington State and this news could have “clear negative implications for how we/investors view the asset, and/or management credibility.” Healthcare news outlets also cited concerns that images in academic articles published by Kawa could have been manipulated. On this news, shares fell 38% in intraday trading.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Athira shares and has lost money as a result of this news may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Many law firms have issued releases about this matter; most of those firms do not actually litigate securities class actions.

