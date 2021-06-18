Home Federal Bank Announces New Location in West Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home Federal Bank (“HFB”), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( HFBL), today announced plans to break ground on a new location in West Shreveport. The new Huntington branch will be located at 6903 Pines Road, just south of I-20.



The new Pines Road location is part of Home Federal Bank’s aggressive expansion plan that began in 2009. HFB’s ninth location will provide this community with a local banking option that has been missing for decades. This branch will be HFB’s new concept of a “micro branch” that will deliver full service banking to individuals and businesses but with a smaller footprint. These services include consumer and commercial lending, mortgage loans, and a variety of deposit accounts provided by a specialized team of community bankers. HFB’s Huntington branch will include safe deposit boxes, a 24-hour ATM, drive-through teller windows, onsite parking, and that same friendly customer service and local feel for which Home Federal Bank is known.

“As large national and regional banks decide to leave this community underserved, HFB wants to invest in Huntington and bring local banking to our entire community of Shreveport & Bossier City. This area offers a large population base living within a close proximity to the new branch with thriving homes, businesses, schools, and churches,” said Jim Barlow, Chairman, President and CEO of Home Federal Bank. “We see huge potential for Huntington and are excited to bring HFB products and services to this area because I truly believe that HFB is, A Better Way!”

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana is the holding company for Home Federal Bank which conducts business from its seven full-service banking offices and one commercial lending office in northwest Louisiana. HFB is a full-service community bank committed to providing an unparalleled level of personal service while helping customers meet all their financial needs. Additional information is available at www.hfbla.com.

