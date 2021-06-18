PR Newswire

DALLAS, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global online auto auction company, announced a new location in Bismarck, North Dakota.

"We're excited to serve our customers in North Dakota from our new location in Bismarck," said Glenn Shipman, General Manager of Copart Bismarck.

Copart Bismarck will host weekly auctions at noon every Monday.

Buyers can view Copart inventory, check vehicle auction schedules, and get other information at the Copart Bismarck page on Copart.com.

For more information about all Copart locations, visit Copart.com/Locations.

ABOUT COPART

Copart, Inc., founded in 1982, is a global leader in online vehicle auctions. Copart's innovative technology and online auction platform links sellers to more than 750,000 Members in over 170 countries. The company offers services to process and sell salvage and clean title vehicles to dealers, dismantlers, rebuilders, exporters and, in some cases, to end users. Copart sells vehicles on behalf of insurance companies, banks, finance companies, charities, fleet operators, dealers, and individual owners. With operations at over 200 locations in 11 countries, Copart has more than 175,000 vehicles available online every day. Copart currently operates in the United States (Copart.com), Canada (Copart.ca), the United Kingdom (Copart.co.uk), the Republic of Ireland (Copart.ie), Brazil (Copart.com.br), Germany (Copart.de), the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Bahrain (Copartmea.com), Spain (Copart.es) and Finland (Copart.fi). For more information, or to become a Member, visit Copart.com/Register. Join the conversation and follow Copart on Facebook.

Contact:

Fatima Ali, Communications Manager, Copart

[email protected] | (972)-391-5206

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copart-opens-new-location-in-bismarck-north-dakota-301315662.html

SOURCE Copart, Inc.