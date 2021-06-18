RPM International Inc. Appoints American Stock Transfer & Trust as Transfer Agent

RPM+International+Inc. (NYSE: RPM) announced today that it has appointed American+Stock+Transfer+%26amp%3B+Trust+Company%2C+LLC (“AST”) as RPM’s new stock transfer agent and registrar of RPM’s common stock, effective immediately. AST was originally founded as a transfer agent in 1971.

Stockholders do not need to take any action at this time related to RPM’s appointment of AST as its new transfer agent. Stockholders may contact AST as follows:

AST

6201 15th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11219

Telephone: 800-988-5238

Telephone: 718-921-8124

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.astfinancial.com

About RPM

RPM International Inc. owns subsidiaries that are world leaders in specialty coatings, sealants, building materials and related services. The company operates across four reportable segments: consumer, construction products, performance coatings and specialty products. RPM has a diverse portfolio with hundreds of market-leading brands, including Rust-Oleum, DAP, Zinsser, Varathane, Day-Glo, Legend+Brands, Stonhard, Carboline, Tremco and Dryvit. From homes and workplaces, to infrastructure and precious landmarks, RPM’s brands are trusted by consumers and professionals alike to help build a better world. The company employs approximately 14,600 individuals worldwide. Visit www.RPMinc.com to learn more.

For more information, contact Russell L. Gordon, vice president and chief financial officer, at 330-273-5090 or [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210618005012/en/