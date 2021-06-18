INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Aterian, Inc. f/k/a/ Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Aterian, Inc. f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (“Aterian” or the “Company”) ( ATER) securities from December 1, 2020 through May 3, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until July 12, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On May 4, 2021, Culper Research published a report titled “Aterian ( ATER, Financial): Bought from Felons & Fraudsters, Sold to You,” alleging that Aterian has “ties to convicted criminals” and is “promoting what we believe is an overhyped ‘AI’ narrative and a string of garbage acquisitions to mask the failure of its already ill-conceived core business.” Culper also alleges that “[o]ver 25% of Aterian shares now belong to two felons and two alleged scam artists, all of whom will be free to dump their stock by August.” The report alleged that the Company “has been largely unsuccessful in convincing other Amazon sellers to pay for its ‘AIMEE’ AI platform, and at least 5 former employees and a former customer have expressed doubts regarding AIMEE’s legitimacy.” On this news, Aterian’s stock price declined by $3.04 per share, or approximately 14.7%, from $20.66 per share to close at $17.62 per share on May 4, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the Company’s organic growth is plummeting; (2) the Company’s recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (3) Aterian’s purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (4) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

