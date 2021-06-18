Baudax Bio Announces Special Meeting of Shareholders to Vote on Proposed Increase in Number of Authorized Shares of Common Stock

Special meeting to be held virtually on July 13, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time

MALVERN, Pa., June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings, today announced that it has scheduled a Special Meeting of shareholders to approve its proposed increase of the number of authorized shares of common stock from 100 million shares to 190 million shares for Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The proposal to increase the Company’s authorized shares of capital stock is set forth in its Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 14, 2021.



Leading independent proxy advisory firms Glass Lewis & Co. and Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. have both recommended that Baudax Bio shareholders vote “for” the proposed additional authorized shares. The Special Meeting will be held virtually at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BXRX2021.

All shareholders are encouraged to vote no matter how many shares you own. You are encouraged to submit your vote as soon as possible. Please submit your vote online at www.proxyvote.com or by telephone at 1-800-690-6903. Shareholders needing assistance voting or have questions may contact the Company’s proxy solicitation firm, Okapi Partners, at [email protected] or (855) 208-8902.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative products for acute care settings. The launch of Baudax Bio’s first commercial product ANJESO® began in mid-2020. ANJESO is the first and only 24-hour, intravenous (IV) COX-2 preferential non-steroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) for the management of moderate to severe pain. In addition to ANJESO, Baudax Bio has a pipeline of other innovative pharmaceutical assets including two novel neuromuscular blocking agents (NMBAs) and a proprietary chemical reversal agent specific to these NMBAs which is currently in preclinical studies. For more information, please visit www.baudaxbio.com.

