Moore Kuehn, PLLC Encourages Investors of FREQ, ACRX, or OCGN to Contact Law Firm

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 18, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021

NEW YORK, June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims involving directors and officers regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties related to whether insiders caused their companies to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that:

  • Frequency, Inc. (FREQ)

The company or its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Frequency's development and commercialization of a hearing loss treatment titled "FX-322" was not producing the results desired by Frequency; (2) FX-322's ongoing clinical study was not as positive as Frequency portrayed it; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

  • AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACRX)

The company or its officers and directors made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had deficient disclosure controls and procedures with respect to its marketing of DSUVIA; (2) as a result, the Company had been making false or misleading claims and representations about the risks and efficacy of DSUVIA in certain advertisements and displays; (3) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to increased regulatory scrutiny and enforcement; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

  • Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)

The company or its officers and directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the information submitted to the FDA was insufficient to support an EUA; (2) the Company would not file an Emergency Use Authorization with the FDA; (3) as a result of the foregoing, the Company's financial statements, as well as Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

If you own FREQ, ACRX, or OCGNplease contact Fletcher Moore, Esq. by email at [email protected] or telephone at (212) 709-8245. There is no cost to you. Moore Kuehn is a New York-based law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers.

Please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-shareholder-derivative-litigation/

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Moore Kuehn, PLLC
Fletcher Moore, Esq.
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, New York 10005
[email protected]
(212) 709-8245

SOURCE Moore Kuehn, PLLC

