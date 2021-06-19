The Western Union Co Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Modestly Overvalued

The stock of The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $23.25 per share and the market cap of $9.5 billion, The Western Union Co stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for The Western Union Co is shown in the chart below.

Because The Western Union Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. The Western Union Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 1.20, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in Credit Services industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks The Western Union Co’s financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of The Western Union Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. The Western Union Co has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $4.9 billion and earnings of $1.81 a share. Its operating margin is 19.92%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. Overall, the profitability of The Western Union Co is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of The Western Union Co over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. The Western Union Co’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Credit Services industry. The Western Union Co’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 21.6%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Credit Services industry.

One can also evaluate a company’s profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, The Western Union Co’s ROIC is 20.55 while its WACC came in at 6.32. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of The Western Union Co is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of The Western Union Co (NYSE:WU, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 76% of the companies in Credit Services industry. To learn more about The Western Union Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

