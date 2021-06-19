Logo
5 Declining Stocks in Gurus' Portfolios

Alibaba makes the list

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
Jun 19, 2021

Summary

  • Snowflake's performance was down 25% over the past six months.
Article's Main Image

While gurus hold positions in these companies, their share prices and returns continue to decline. The following are the worst-performing stocks over the past six months with a long-term presence in more than five gurus' portfolios.

Alibaba

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (

BABA, Financial) declined 18.35% over the past six months. The stock is held by 41 gurus.

1406190611748446208.png

The Chinese e-commerce giant has a $575 billion market cap. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 26.22. As of Friday, the share price of $212 was 33.51% below the 52-week high and 3.87% above the 52-week low.

Over the past 10 years, the stock has risen 126%. The return on equity of 17.52% and return on assets of 10.13% are outperforming 78% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Baillie Gifford (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.98% of outstanding shares, followed by PRIMECAP Management (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.56% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.51%.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc. (

PDD, Financial) is held by 11 gurus. The stock tumbled 16.30% over the past six months.

1406190491455807488.png

The company, which provides an online alternative shopping experience, has a market cap of $156 billion. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 16.47. As of Friday, the share price of $125 was 41.22% below the 52-week high and 78.81% above the 52-week low.

Over the past decade, the stock has gained 368%. The return on equity of -14.88% and return on assets of -5.22% are underperforming 80% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry.

With 2.14% of outstanding shares, Gifford is the company's largest guru shareholder, followed by Chase Coleman (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.12% and Fisher with 0.30%.

JD.com

Shares of JD.com Inc. (

JD, Financial) declined 12.16% over the past six months. The stock is held by 18 gurus.

1406190318117806080.png

The second largest e-commerce company after the above-mentioned Alibaba has a market cap of $111 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 14.83. As of Friday, the share price of $71.62 was 33.86% below the 52-week high and 23.61% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, it has gained 242%.

The return on equity of 34.71% and return on assets of 14.23% are outperforming 92% of companies in the retail, cyclical industry.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Coleman with 3.31% of outstanding shares, followed by Fisher with 0.48% and Dodge & Cox with 0.36%.

Advanced Micro Devices

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (

AMD, Financial) declined 11.75% over the past six months. Nine gurus hold the stock.

1406190233589997568.png

The designer of microprocessors has a market cap of $102 billion. The stock was trading with a price-earnings ratio of 36.02. As of Friday, the share price of $84.65 was 14.69% below the 52-week high and 74.82% above the 52-week low.

The return on equity of 64% and return on assets of 37.46% are underperforming 98% of companies in the semiconductors industry.

With 0.78% of outstanding shares, Fisher is the largest guru shareholder of the company, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies with 0.28% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.18%.

Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. (

SNOW, Financial) declined 25.39% over the past six months. The stock is held by 17 gurus.

1406190083140313088.png

The data warehousing company has a $73 billion market cap. The stock was trading with a price-book ratio of 14.78. As of Friday, the share price of $250 was 41.86% below the 52-week high and 35.02% above the 52-week low. Over the past decade, the price didn’t change much as it lost only 1.47%.

The return on equity of -16.6% and return on assets of -13.66% are underperforming 65% of companies in the software industry.

The company's largest guru shareholder is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)’s Berkshire Hathaway with 2.12% of outstanding shares, followed by Philippe Laffont (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.82% and Frank Sands (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.08%.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
