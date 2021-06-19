Alexander Darwall: A European Guru to Follow

European Opportunities Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment fund listed in London and managed by star fund manager Alexander Darwall, a stock picker known for his high-conviction, high-concentration approach.

Darwall worked at Jupiter Fund Management from 1995 to 2019, where he was head of strategy for European equities, before founding his own firm Devon Equity Management in 2019. He has been the lead portfolio manager of European Opportunities Trust since its launch in 2000. Listed investment trusts are overseen by a board of directors, and the board of European Opportunities Trust decided to move the fund management mandate from Jupiter to Devon in a sign of strong confidence in this investor.

European Opportunities Trust trades at around a 14% discount to net asset value, which is too steep. This is perhaps partly driven by the hit Darwall took to his reputation from his holding of German company Wirecard, which was later shown to be a fraud. In my view, one mistake by itself does not make you a bad investor. In fact, Darwall's long-term track record is stellar, and he has a stake of over 30 million pounds ($41.4 million) in his fund, so he is putting his money where his mouth is. He recently increased his personal holding in the company to 4,539,772 ordinary shares, representing 4.3% of the total voting rights.

Darwall is known to run a highly concentrated fund. His top 20 positions, which are reported monthly, account for 93.7% of his portfolio.

After the Wirecard incident, an investment policy was introduced to limit positions at 10%. Currently, the fund holds nearly 10% in Novo Nordisk A/S ( NVO, Financial), its largest holding, and Experian PLC ( LSE:EXPN, Financial) and Relx PLC ( RELX, Financial) both account for about 9% each.

Investment restrictions

Notwithstanding the broad powers of investment available to the company as a closed-ended fund, the board of European Opportunities Trust has adopted the following investment restrictions:

No single holding shall constitute more than 10% of the company’s total assets (calculated at the time of investment). The board will pay particular attention to holdings which grow to represent more than 10% of total assets.

The company will not invest in unlisted securities.

The company will not invest in derivative instruments, whether for efficient portfolio management, gearing or investment purposes.

The company will not invest in other listed closed-ended investment funds.

The company shall not take legal or management control over any investments in its portfolio;

Not more than 50% of the company’s investments may be in securities which are not qualifying securities or government securities for the purposes of the U.K. ISA Regulations.

Big bets bring risk, but they also bring the opportunity for alpha.

Investment approach

The fund’s investment approach is stated as follows:

"The Investment Adviser will seek to identify companies which enjoy certain key business characteristics including some or all of the following: A strong management record and team, and the confidence that the Investment Adviser has in that management’s ability to explain and account for its actions;

Proprietary technology and other factors which indicate a sustainable competitive advantage;

A reasonable expectation that demand for their products or services will enjoy long-term growth; and

An understanding that structural changes are likely to benefit rather than negatively impact that company’s prospects."

In July last year, the broker Stifel highlighted that 15 of the trust’s holdings had been held continuously for three or more years, with 13 of them outperforming during this time.

What I like about the fund, however, is that it is nimble. Unlike Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, it doesn’t invest in unlisted securities. The monthly top 20 holdings reporting as well as Darwall’s monthly commentary enable us to keep an eye on what he’s thinking.

In his May 31 letter, Darwall wrote:

"Our holdings did not perform well in May. We ascribe this more to sentiment than fact. BioMerieux and Ubisoft’s outlook statements were not well received. Both companies have warned that demand growth will soften as lockdown restrictions ease. However, our interest in these companies was never COVID-related; rather, we see both as structural winners. Elsewhere, negative investor sentiment over Experian asserted itself. The concern is that the Biden administration will damage Experian’s business in America. We do not see this as a realistic, significant concern. On the contrary, we believe that Experian is singularly well placed to succeed. Its strategy fits well with the Democrats’ financial inclusion aims."

Darwall, who has a degree in history from Cambridge University, spent a number of years working as an investment analyst in Paris before joining Jupiter. I feel this international experience has helped him understand European culture and markets.

In a recent presentation, Darwall showed he is cognizant of the macro risks in Europe which have caused him to hold stocks with stronger overseas revenues.

In the May letter he stated:

"Portfolio activity has been very low in May, a sign that we are content with our holdings. We bought more shares in Darktrace following the announcement of a partnership with Microsoft and we bought more shares in Edenred following a meeting with the company. These purchases were funded by the sale of some shares in Novo Nordisk, our largest holding.



The COVID era is a turbulent one. Sentiment is volatile and a return to ‘normal’ economics will test some of the ideas that have proved popular over the last eighteen months. We are confident that our companies are well placed to succeed in different economic scenarios. Indeed, we endeavour to find structural winners. Moreover, we have a lot of diversification in the portfolio, both in terms of activity and in terms of geographic exposure. We are confident that our companies are global winners that are European listed."

While it is quite normal for closed-ended funds to trade at a discount to net asset value, before the Wirecard collapse, European Opportunities Trust was trading between a 5% premium and a 5% discount to net asset value. For investors wanting exposure to a total return European fund, European Opportunities Trust offers good value. For investors looking to follow European gurus, Darwall’s track record and transparent fund holdings make him someone worth following closely.