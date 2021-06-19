2 Highly Profitable, Dividend-Paying Stocks

The market tends to reward companies that are very profitable. These companies are able to secure financing from banks, attract additional investors and grow the business. Highly profitable companies also have the ability to return capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

As a result, we will examine two companies that score a 9 out of 10 on GuruFocus’ measure of profitability and have also paid a steadily rising dividend for at least 17 years.

Fastenal

Fastenal Co. ( FAST, Financial) provides construction supplies in a number of geographies, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico and China. The company’s portfolio includes threaded fasteners, tools and equipment, cutting tool blades and accessories for hydraulics, plumbing and HVAC. Fastenal is valued at $28.9 billion and produced revenue of $5.7 billion in 2020.

Fastenal ranks incredibly well against its peer group in a number of areas. The company’s net margin of 15.2% is better than 97% of the 154 companies in the industrial distribution industry. This score is also at the very high end of Fastenal’s own 10-year historical average. The operating margin of 20.2% is very strong as well, besting 97% of the competition, though this is actually at the lower range of the company’s long-term performance.

Other strong points include return on equity and return on assets, both of which are at the very top of the industry that Fastenal operates in. Return on costs also scores well against the peer group, but is at the low end of the company’s scores over the last decade. The company is also posting better revenue numbers over the short term than many competitors.

Fastenal’s earnings per share have increased at the high rate of 9.3% since 2011. Some of this is due to a slight reduction in the share count, but net profit has actually climbed with a compound annual growth rate of 9.2% over this period of time. This is a higher number than the 7.4% sales growth rate. Another positive is the company’s net profit margin, which expanded from 12.9% in 2011 to 15.2% in 2020.

The company’s ability to outperform much of its competition combined with its ability to improve its profitability over a long period of time has enabled shareholders to see 22 consecutive years of dividend growth. The dividend has compounded at a rate of 11.7% since 2011 and the stock yields 2.4% as of Friday’s close.

Shares are far from cheap, however. The stock closed the last trading session at $50.71 and analysts surveyed by Yahoo Finance expect the company will earn $1.55 in 2021, resulting in a forward price-earnings ratio of 32.7. This compares to the stock’s average multiple of 26.4 times earnings since 2011.

Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc. ( TXN, Financial) is a leading provider of semiconductors and electronic products. Texas Instruments also supplies more digital signal processors and analog devices than any other company in the world. The company is valued at $173 billion and generated revenue of $14.5 billion last year.

Texas Instruments’ operating margin of 44.2% and net margin of 40% are higher marks than 98% and 97%, respectively, of the 833 companies in the semiconductor industry. In addition, both figures are at or near the top of the company’s own results over the last decade.

Return on equity is also extremely high at 72%, beating nearly every other peer. The same can be said for return on assets of 71.8% and return on costs of 37.3%, though the latter is at the low end of the 10-year range.

Texas Instruments’ earnings per share have increased at an annual rate of just over 12% from 2011 through 2020. The company has retired a little more than 2% of its share count since then, but net profit has improved at an annual rate of 9.6% over the last decade. This took place at the same time that sales barely budged as the top line had a compound annual growth rate of just 0.5%. The difference in the two growth rates can be almost completely attributed to the net profit margin going through a significant expansion from 16.3% in 2011 to 38.7% last year.

Such an improvement in profitability has allowed Texas Instruments to grow its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Since 2011, the dividend has a CAGR of nearly 21%. Even better, growth hasn’t slowed all that much in recent years, as the dividend has compounded at a rate of 18% since 2016. The high growth rate helps to compensate for the low yield of 1.2% that shares currently offer.

Texas Instruments is also not cheap. With a current price of $183.07 and expected earnings per share of $7.44, the forward price-earnings ratio is 24.4. The decade-long average price-earnings ratio is 19.7.

Final thoughts

Fastenal is at or very near the top of its industry on a number of profitability metrics. Even in areas where the company doesn’t look as strong as its own history, it still outranks most other names in its industry. Net profit growing at a level above sales is also a great sign, as is the company’s lengthy dividend growth streak and solid yield. Highly profitable companies often come with premium valuations and Fastenal is no different.

As with Fastenal, Texas Instruments is extremely profitable. The company is clearly operating at a very high level, both compared to its peer group and to its own history. The expansion of the profit margin has made up for essentially flat sales. And in the areas where Texas Instruments isn’t as strong as it usually is, the company still outperforms the competition.

Shareholders of both Fastenal and Texas Instruments have benefited greatly from these highly profitable companies and have been rewarded with double-digit dividend growth rates for a long time.

Neither stock is cheap, but Fastenal and Texas Instruments have each demonstrated that the underlying companies are highly profitable and among the best performers in their respective industries. This might be enough for investors searching for very profitable companies to purchase either Fastenal and Texas Instruments even at the premium valuation both are trading with.