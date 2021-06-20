Top Insider Buys Highlight for the Week of June 18

The largest insider buys this week were in Corning Inc. ( GLW, Financial), New York Community Bancorp Inc. ( NYCB, Financial), Euronet Worldwide Inc. ( EEFT, Financial) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. ( OPEN, Financial).

Corning director bought 1,420 shares

Director Roger W. Ferguson Jr. bought 1,420 shares of Corning ( GLW, Financial) stock on June 14 for an average price of $42.14. The share price has decreased by 8.16% since then.

Corning is an Americantechnology company that focuses on producing specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies for industrial and scientific applications. The company has five major business sectors: display technologies, environmental technologies, life sciences, optical communications and specialty materials. The company is also a component of the S&P 500. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion; as of June 18, it traded at $38.70.

On June 3, Corning introduced the company’s newest innovation, the Corning SMF-28 Contour optical fiber. The new product will help telecommunications operators address the expanding number of connected devices, build-out of 5G networks and advances in cloud computing. The product features improved bendability, compatibility and a wider spectrum.

New York Community Bancorp director bought 20,000 shares

Director Hanif Dahya bought 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp ( NYCB, Financial) on June 15 for an average price of $11.91. The stock has fallen 7.89% since then.

New York Community Bancorp is an American Fortune 1000 bank that has 225 branches in New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida and Arizona. The bank has almost $50 billion in assets, making it one of the 25 largest bank holding companies in the U.S. The company has a market capitalization of $5.1 billion; as of June 18, it traded at $10.97.

On May 24, New York Community Bancorp announced the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $15.94 per preferred share on the company’s Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A. This equates to 39.84 cents per depositary share.

Euronet Worldwide director bought 1,166 shares

Director Jeannine M. Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet ( EEFT, Financial) on June 15 for an average price of $146.5. Since then, the share price has decreased by 2.53%.

Euronet Worldwide is an American financial services company that focuses on providing electronic payment services. The company offers automated teller machines, point-of-sale services, credit and debit card services and currency exchange services. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion; as of June 18, it traded at $142.79.

On June 10, Euronet Worldwide announced the launch of instant payments in Brazil via the PIX real-time payments network. The company will participate in the PIX network through its subsidiary, Ria Money Transfer, with a partnership with Banco Rendimento. The company can now facilitate local BRL transfers and payments 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Opendoor Technologies director bought 56,818 shares

Director Pueo Keffer bought 56,818 shares of Opendoor ( OPEN, Financial) on June 14 for an average price of $17.37. The stock has declined 3.8% since then.

Opendoor Technologies is an American real estate development and property management company that focuses on transacting in residential real estate. The company makes instant cash offers on homes through an online process, makes repairs on the acquired properties and relists them for sale. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion; as of June 18, it traded at $16.71.

On June 9, Opendoor Technologies announced it will redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase shares of the company’s common stock, par value 0.0001 cent per share that were issued under the warrant agreement dated April 27, 2020. The company will also redeem all of its outstanding warrants to purchase common stock that were issued under the warrant agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the initial public offering on the same terms as the outstanding public warrants.

