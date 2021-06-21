Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Estimated To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $143.82 per share and the market cap of $89.2 billion, Fidelity National Information Services stock is believed to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Fidelity National Information Services is shown in the chart below.

Because Fidelity National Information Services is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 8.94% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Fidelity National Information Services has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.05, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Fidelity National Information Services’s financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Fidelity National Information Services over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Fidelity National Information Services has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $12.7 billion and loss of $0.38 a share. Its operating margin is 5.35%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Fidelity National Information Services at 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Fidelity National Information Services over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Fidelity National Information Services is -8.1%, which ranks worse than 79% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is -5%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Fidelity National Information Services’s ROIC was 1.00, while its WACC came in at 5.24. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fidelity National Information Services is shown below:

In closing, The stock of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Fidelity National Information Services stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.