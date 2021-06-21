Logo
Itiviti's trading system named Best Front Office Platform at WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONG KONG, June 21, 2021

HONG KONG, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Itiviti, a Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: BR) business, today announced the recognition of its trading system as the Best Front Office Platform at the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2021.

Judged by a panel of industry experts from across the industry, the WatersTechnology Asia Awards are designed to recognize excellence in deploying and managing financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.

"Itiviti has showcased its appetite for innovation through its multi-asset modular trading platform, which allows it to adopt new technologies and constantly refresh the platform. The judges were most impressed with Itiviti's continued effort to provide financial institutions with full workflow access and optimized trading," said Wei-Shen Wong, Asia Editor of WatersTechnology.

Itiviti has received numerous industry awards in the front-office category this year, including Best Sell-Side Front Office Platform at WatersTechnology Awards in April. The Itiviti trading platform consists of a suite of modular applications that can be deployed as a whole or as a cluster of standalone applications that can interoperate with other trading tools via open APIs to best-fit a client's trading needs.

Itiviti's highly automated platform provides exceptional cross-asset execution and middle office functionality, and empowers its users with the performance and reach required to scale and capitalize on new trading opportunities. The firm has continued expanding its footprint in Asia, servicing a dynamic client base across the region. To support its growing business, Itiviti plans a large-scale staff expansion in 2021.

"Thank you to the WatersTechnology Asia Award judging panel for this important award that recognizes Itiviti's cross-asset trading platform capabilities," said Linda Middleditch, Head of Product Strategy and Engineering at Itiviti. "We delivered many innovative new functionalities to our product suite last year and have further exciting developments in the pipeline. All of which will ensure our clients gain an edge in the markets and retain our position as a leading trading technology provider." Added Middleditch: "We are very excited about combining our solutions with those of our new parent company, Broadridge, to build a truly integrated front-to-back-office platform, bringing significant value to our clients."

Register here and join Itiviti on June 24 for a joint webinar with WatersTechnology about the business and operational advantages of implementing modular applications, either as part of a best-of-breed architecture or as a single, integrated front-to-back office platform.

For further information, please contact:

Agnes Wong, Head of Marketing and Communications APAC, Itiviti, Email: [email protected]

Mireille Adebiyi, Chief Marketing Officer, Itiviti, Email: [email protected]

About Itiviti

Itiviti provides nearly 2,000 financial institutions worldwide with flexible, cross-asset trading solutions that cover the full trade lifecycle. Through its commitment to technology innovation, relentless pursuit of workflow efficiency and an entrepreneurial culture, Itiviti is disrupting the industry with highly-scalable solutions that deliver unprecedented cost savings for clients.

For more information, please visit www.itiviti.com.

Follow Itiviti on social media on Twitter @Itiviti_AB, on Facebook @ItivitiAB, and on LinkedIn.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/itiviti-group-ab/r/itiviti-s-trading-system-named-best-front-office-platform-at-waterstechnology-asia-awards-2021,c3369705

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO17155&sd=2021-06-20 View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itivitis-trading-system-named-best-front-office-platform-at-waterstechnology-asia-awards-2021-301316118.html

SOURCE Itiviti Group AB

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO17155&Transmission_Id=202106202248PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO17155&DateId=20210620
