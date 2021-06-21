Prime Media Group Stock Appears To Be Significantly Overvalued

The stock of Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of AUD 0.225 per share and the market cap of AUD 82.4 million, Prime Media Group stock is estimated to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Prime Media Group is shown in the chart below.

Because Prime Media Group is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Prime Media Group has a cash-to-debt ratio of 7.85, which is better than 73% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Prime Media Group at 7 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Prime Media Group is fair. This is the debt and cash of Prime Media Group over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Prime Media Group has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of AUD 155.6 million and earnings of AUD 0.034 a share. Its operating margin is 6.23%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Overall, the profitability of Prime Media Group is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Prime Media Group over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus’ research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company’s stock. If a company’s business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Prime Media Group’s 3-year average revenue growth rate is worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. Prime Media Group’s 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -32.4%, which ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Prime Media Group’s return on invested capital is 11.14, and its cost of capital is 7.31. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Prime Media Group is shown below:

To conclude, the stock of Prime Media Group (ASX:PRT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks worse than 83% of the companies in the industry of Media - Diversified. To learn more about Prime Media Group stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.