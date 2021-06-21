Logo
Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Three-Year Endorsement Agreement Secured with Anthony Joshua OBE

Heavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic Gold Medallist to Become Key Shareholder

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (

AQSE:LIFE, Financial)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, has signed a three-year Endorsement Agreement ('the Agreement') with two-time Heavyweight Champion of the World and Olympic gold medallist, Anthony Joshua OBE.

The Endorsement Agreement commences 1 July 2021 and has an initial contract term of three years. Under the Agreement, Anthony Joshua is committed to becoming an ambassador of the Love Hemp brand and a key voice in the Company's mission to promote its wellness brand. In the longer term, Love Hemp and Anthony Joshua will also collaborate on a licenced range of CBD products for athletes, championing the Company's development in its work to position CBD as an internationally recognised, certified products for athletes.

In line with Anthony Joshua's desire to further support the development of the Company in its international growth strategy, he will become a key shareholder of Love Hemp via his management company, 258 MGT Limited, through the issuance of shares in lieu of cash compensation.

Tony Calamita, Chief Executive Officer of Love Hemp Group, commented: 'We are excited and privileged to welcome Anthony Joshua to the Love Hemp family. His profile in the international sports arena is key to the ongoing growth of the Love Hemp brand into the amateur and elite sports world.

'Love Hemp is a wellness company and CBD is a natural life improver. For sports men and women this means faster muscle recovery, effective pain management and reduced inflammation. We have worked hard to create a trusted and fully certified premium CBD brand with a diverse range of organic products. Via his involvement with Love Hemp Group, Anthony will help us deliver this important message to the highest levels of UK and international sport.'

Commenting on the Agreement, Anthony Joshua OBE, said: 'Love Hemp is a great brand with an amazing vision. The ability of CBD to improve people's everyday lives is undeniable. I have a passion for dynamic British businesses, and for wellness, making Love Hemp a perfect brand for me to endorse and become a shareholder in. My work with Love Hemp will allow me to be involved in the Company's aggressive growth strategy as well as developing my own branded wellness focused CBD products. Everyone should be able to experience and enjoy the many benefits CBD provides. I look forward to working with Love Hemp to achieve this goal.'

Henry Baldwin, from Anthony's Management Company, said: 'Love Hemp is an excellent addition to Anthony's portfolio of investments in an exciting sector which is growing. As Anthony plans for his future after boxing, partnerships with companies like Love Hemp will enhance his long-term investment planning and provide a boost to his business interests outside of the ring.'

For further information please visit: www.lovehempgroup.comor contact:

Love Hemp Group

Andrew Male
Chairman & Director

+44 (0) 7926 397 675

[email protected]

Financial Advisor

Rupert Fane

H&P Advisory Limited

+44 (0) 20 7907 8500

[email protected]

AQSE Corporate Adviser

Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930

[email protected]

[email protected]

Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Alice McLaren/Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell

Blytheweigh

+44 (0) 207 138 3204

[email protected]

About Love Hemp Group
Love Hemp Group is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers.The Company is a pioneer in the UK-based premium high-quality CBD market, with over 40 products including oils, edibles, sprays, cosmetics, topicals and vapes. The Company's range of products are sold online across 70 websites and in over 2,000 stores including some of the biggest retailers in the UK, such as Holland & Barrett, Boots, Ocado and Sainsbury's. Listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange (

AQSE:LIFE, Financial) the Company recently changed its name to Love Hemp Group plc, from World High Life, to better reflect its focus on supporting the 'best in class' CBD brand as it embarks on a wider expansion of its core business and offering.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Love Hemp Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652420/Love-Hemp-Group-PLC-Announces-Endorsement-Agreement-Secured-with-Anthony-Joshua

img.ashx?id=652420

