Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Author's Avatar
GF Value
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond (NAS:BBBY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $27.38 per share and the market cap of $2.9 billion, Bed Bath & Beyond stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Bed Bath & Beyond is shown in the chart below.

1406884650252591104.png?1624262408

Because Bed Bath & Beyond is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Bed Bath & Beyond has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.44, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Bed Bath & Beyond is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Bed Bath & Beyond is fair. This is the debt and cash of Bed Bath & Beyond over the past years:

1406884655730352128.png

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Bed Bath & Beyond has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $9.2 billion and loss of $1.22 a share. Its operating margin is -1.19%, which ranks worse than 71% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Bed Bath & Beyond is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Bed Bath & Beyond over the past years:

1406884659614277632.png

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Bed Bath & Beyond is -4.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -55.7%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Bed Bath & Beyond’s ROIC was -1.12, while its WACC came in at 6.54. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Bed Bath & Beyond is shown below:

1406884663183630336.png

In closing, The stock of Bed Bath & Beyond (NAS:BBBY, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Bed Bath & Beyond stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
