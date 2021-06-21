Real estate industry has accelerated its focus on responsibility and social purpose

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Real estate industry has accelerated its focus on responsibility and social purpose

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

Occupiers, investors and city authorities have major role to play in meeting demand for greener, more sustainable places

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021

CHICAGO, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With demand for greener, more sustainable places amplified by the current pandemic, occupiers, investors and city authorities are more willing than ever to commit to tackling climate change. According to JLL's (NYSE: JLL) new research, Responsible Real Estate – Decarbonizing the Built Environment, this decade is a pivotal time to decarbonize the real estate industry and build back better for the future. However, translating good intentions into achievable targets will require partnership and transformative thinking.

"The real estate industry is in the spotlight. We cannot get to a zero-carbon planet without re-purposing our buildings. So, what is our response – can we build a better future for our communities and our world? The only way is to create a commercial investment model that incorporates the environmental and social impact," said Guy Grainger, Global Head of Sustainability Services and ESG. "This requires a mindset shift and a much more collaborative approach between owners and occupiers of buildings."

Heightened expectations and key drivers
The senior executives representing nearly 650 leading global occupiers and investors surveyed by JLL say that their top priorities are to create places that are human and green. Occupiers are taking a transformative approach to carbon reduction by embedding sustainability into their business models, with 89% stating that sustainability is increasingly important to their corporate strategy. Real estate investors believe focusing on decarbonization can deliver value and a competitive advantage. This is the case, in particular, for leading investors who are investing in a deep spectrum of sophisticated strategies and aligning decarbonization strategies with investment strategies.

Multiple factors drive the heightened focus on sustainability. For one, leading occupiers and investors are outpacing policymakers in their ambitions, because they believe decarbonizing is the right thing to do for their employees, customers, tenants, communities and the planet. Occupiers and investors want to see stronger partnerships and also to see national and city governments take a bolder stance.

Secondly, there is significant value in acting responsibly. JLL's research found that 83% of real estate occupiers and 78% of investors think that climate risk poses a financial risk. For occupiers and investors alike, the myriad of no-cost and low-cost options have game-changing potential to generate increased operational efficiency and better financial performance. Conversely, the downside of inaction is now too strong, and few see inaction as viable.

Enablers and barriers toward achieving sustainability ambitions
JLL's report revealed a few key enablers and barriers that must be considered on the journey to net zero carbon. One primary hurdle is that the demand for sustainable real estate options, such as net zero buildings, outstrips supply. The current supply may not be sufficient to meet the ambitious targets set by occupiers, and the imbalance may grow unless further buildings come to market. As supply outpaces demand, the opportunity to retrofit buildings is substantial. However, building age and obsolescence, as well as inadequate urban infrastructure, are major challenges.

A key enabler in driving the transition to net zero is technology. Data is the single biggest catalyst for green progress, as enhanced data capabilities provide opportunities for continuous improvement based on real-time analytics and automated decision-making. Yet, most investors (55%) and occupiers (50%) describe their current data and measurement capabilities as "developing." There is a considerable opportunity to close the digital gap and to invest in technology, as dependency on data will continue to expand in the future, fueled by requirements for greater transparency and reporting.

Roadmap toward responsible real estate
Real estate can play a critical role in helping occupiers and investors to reduce their carbon footprint and make progress towards their carbon reduction targets. As investors and occupiers recognize the roles they must play in reducing carbon emissions, green intentions are being translated into ambitious sustainability targets. There is a wide spectrum of opportunities for real estate to flatten the climate curve. However, unlocking the value behind these goals requires a well-planned approach.

JLL_IR.jpg

"This data shows that organizations have been proactive in setting climate targets, but the execution has not really started in earnest," said Grainger.

A key component to accelerating the journey to decarbonization is an ecosystem of partnerships. JLL's research reveals that 81% of occupiers and investors agree that a strong partnership between cities, occupiers and investors is instrumental to driving the net zero carbon agenda. By leaning into an ecosystem, governments, businesses, investors and communities can more easily adopt and scale innovations, bridging the gap between intention and action.

JLL's sustainability journey
In 2020, JLL set a science-based target to reduce emissions by 2034 and also committed to net zero emissions from its own buildings by 2030. These commitments are milestones to enable the firm to achieve net zero by 2040 across all areas of its operations, including the client sites it manages.

About JLL
JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.6 billion in 2020, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 91,000 as of March 31, 2021. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.

Connect with us
https://www.linkedin.com/company/jll
https://www.facebook.com/jll
https://twitter.com/jll

Contact: Gayle Kantro
Phone: +1 312 228 2795
Email: [email protected]

JLL_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL11794&sd=2021-06-21 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/real-estate-industry-has-accelerated-its-focus-on-responsibility-and-social-purpose-301315529.html

SOURCE JLL-IR

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL11794&Transmission_Id=202106210400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL11794&DateId=20210621
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment