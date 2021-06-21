Avacta Announces AffiDX® SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Lateral Flow Test Distribution Agreement

Avacta Group plc (AIM: AVCT), the developer of diagnostics and innovative cancer therapies based on its proprietary Affimer® and pre|CISION™ platforms, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement with Calibre Scientific Inc. (“Calibre”), a global provider of life science products, for Avacta’s AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test for professional use in the UK and European Economic Area (EEA).

Calibre is a diversified global provider of life science products to the diagnostics, healthcare, research, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. With headquarters in Los Angeles, California, Calibre has a global reach extending to over 100 countries across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

The non-exclusive distribution agreement for Avacta’s AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test for professional use covers the UK and EEA. The test will be listed on Calibre’s web site and available to be purchased by professional users.

Dr Alastair Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Avacta Group, commented: “We are delighted that we have put in place this distribution agreement for the AffiDX SARS-CoV-2 antigen lateral flow test for professional use with Calibre. As a high quality, global distributor of diagnostics and life science products with excellent links to our target markets, we are confident Calibre is well placed to support our penetration of the professional end use market in the UK and EEA.

Avacta will continue to focus on developing direct sales opportunities to major corporates and other large scale end users.

We are also in discussion with potential customers in territories outside the UK and EEA, including some of the APAC region, where the additional regulatory approvals required beyond CE marking are minimal.

Lateral flow tests have a crucial role to play in helping societies and the global economy return to normal and Avacta’s AffiDX antigen test, developed in the UK and based on UK technology is well placed to play a significant role in this process.

“I look forward to updating the market on progress over the coming months.”

