dynaCERT Announces Strategic Collaboration with Galaxy Power

dynaCERT Inc. (TSX: DYA) (OTCQX: DYFSF) (FRA: DMJ) ("dynaCERT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has agreed with Galaxy Power Inc. (“Galaxy Power”), a newly-formed Canadian private corporation, to advise Galaxy Power, from time to time, on general innovative Hydrogen Clean Technology advancements throughout Canada. dynaCERT’s Hydrogen-On-Demand solutions, existing proprietary technology, patents, know-how and all future dynaCERT projects remain as dynaCERT’s continued and exclusive focus outside the scope of Galaxy Power and are not affected in any way by this association.

Hydrogen Economy Leaders Collaborating

dynaCERT’s forward-thinking management is fully committed to maintaining a Canadian leadership role in the new Hydrogen Economy while collaborating significantly with other top-ranked industry leaders, such as Galaxy Power, to further supplement and broaden general industry knowledge.

Galaxy Power Inc.

Galaxy Power is a newly formed single purpose vehicle set up exclusively for the purposes of advancing a pollution-free North America, focussing specifically on new Canadian Clean Technology developments and other forms of Clean Technology and related green fuels, unrelated to dynaCERT’s HydraGEN ™ Technology, with the mission of “Generating Ideals for Ideal Generations”. Please see www.galaxypower.ca

Galaxy Power’s strategic corporate objectives are aimed at furthering a new Canadian hub of Clean Technology expertise in support of Canada’s Clean Technology Industry and fostering efforts in lobbying for the growth of Canada’s numerous and fast-growing Clean Technology enterprises especially through the rapid expansion of Canadian Government Incentives as they apply to Clean Technology.

Galaxy Power intends to continue to develop, in a non-dilutive way to dynaCERT, its collaborative know-how and deploy such knowledge to eventually possibly seed or participate in future advancements in the numerous businesses of the Hydrogen Economy. In consideration of the collaboration of dynaCERT’s support and industry know-how, dynaCERT International Strategic Holdings Inc. (“DISH”), a wholly owned subsidiary of dynaCERT, has been granted 20% of Galaxy Power’s equity, thereby enabling dynaCERT and DISH to benefit and participate in the possible growth and eventual commercialization of new originations of Canadian proprietary Clean Technology with no future commitments by dynaCERT nor DISH.

Jean-Pierre Colin, President & CEO of both DISH and Galaxy Power stated, “dynaCERT brings to Galaxy Power the ability to instantly be a national leader in the knowledge-based industry of the new Hydrogen Economy. Galaxy Power’s mission fits well with the advice and due diligence experience that dynaCERT’s non-core industry know-how in Clean Technology can create. A dynaCERT-Galaxy Power association is a very natural strategic win-win association and a distinct value creation collaboration where we will be very pleased to eventually feature future Galaxy Power opportunities.”

Jim Payne, CEO of dynaCERT, stated, “Galaxy Power brings to dynaCERT the high profile and unwavering dedicated team to prominently supplement our technological triumphs in innovative designs for the global new Hydrogen Technology marketplace. dynaCERT is honored to become a chosen adviser to an accomplished and highly respected national industry authority such as Galaxy Power, and with the leverage of their veteran line-up of specialists. dynaCERT is committed to constantly improving and driving our innovations with the utmost industry doyens who share our corporate mission and corporate culture. We all look forward to our noteworthy alliance together in the weeks, months and years to come as we continue to grow and expand our technology for today and into the future of the new Hydrogen Economy.”

About dynaCERT Inc.

dynaCERT Inc. manufactures and distributes Carbon Emission Reduction Technology for use with internal combustion engines. As part of the growing global hydrogen economy, our patented technology creates hydrogen and oxygen on-demand through a unique electrolysis system and supplies these gases through the air intake to enhance combustion, resulting in lower carbon emissions and greater fuel efficiency. Our technology is designed for use with many types and sizes of diesel engines used in on-road vehicles, reefer trailers, off-road construction, power generation, mining and forestry equipment, marine vessels and railroad locomotives. Website: www.%3Ci%3EdynaCERT%3C%2Fi%3E.com.

