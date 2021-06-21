GameStop Appoints Matt Furlong to Board of Directors

GRAPEVINE, Texas, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameStop Corp. (: GME) (“GameStop” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Matt Furlong to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. The appointment date aligns with Mr. Furlong’s start date as GameStop’s new Chief Executive Officer. Coinciding with Mr. Furlong’s appointment, George Sherman has retired from the Board. Five of the six members of the Board remain independent.



About GameStop

GameStop, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Grapevine, Texas, is a leading specialty retailer offering games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and thousands of stores. Visit www.GameStop.com to explore our products and offerings. Follow @GameStop and @GameStopCorp on Twitter and find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GameStop.

