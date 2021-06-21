Fulcrum Therapeutics Announces Multiple Presentations at the 28th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress (IRC)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. ( FULC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases, today announced multiple presentations at the 28th Annual FSHD Society International Research Congress (IRC).



June 24, 2021 IRC Virtual Presentations

10:43 am ET - Use of snRNA-seq to characterize the skeletal muscle microenvironment during pathogenesis in FSHD

- Fulcrum Panel Q&A Poster - Evaluating DUX4 Activity in a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled,​ 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD

Evaluating DUX4 Activity in a Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled,​ 48-Week Study of the Efficacy and Safety of Losmapimod in Subjects with FSHD Poster - Quantitative Muscle Analysis in FSHD Using Whole-Body MRI: Composite Muscle Measurements for Cross-Sectional Analysis



The sessions will be available to registered conference attendees. The posters and presentation will also be made available in the “Events & Presentations” section of fulcrumtx.com.

Management will host a conference call on June 24, 2021 at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results of the ReDUX4 trial.

Conference Call Details

Dial-in Number

U.S./Canada Dial-in Number: 800-527-6973

International Dial-in Number: 470-495-9162

Conference ID: 3005948

Replay Dial-in Number: 855-859-2056

Replay International Dial-in Number: 404-537-3406

Conference ID: 3005948

An audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the company’s website https://ir.fulcrumtx.com/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived replay will also be available.

About FSHD

FSHD is a serious, rare, progressive and disabling disease for which there are no approved treatments. FSHD is characterized by muscle degeneration and fat infiltration, initially affecting movement of the face and eventually the arms, trunk and legs. Disease progression results in accumulation of disability, with many patients ultimately becoming dependent upon the use of a wheelchair for daily mobility. Impact on patients includes decreased ability to perform activities of daily living, maintain independence, and lost ability to function or work.

FSHD is caused by mis-expression of DUX4 in skeletal muscle, resulting in the presence of DUX4 proteins that are toxic to muscle tissue. Normally, DUX4-driven gene expression is limited to early embryonic development, after which time the DUX4 gene is silenced. In people with FSHD, the DUX4 gene is turned “on” as a result of a genetic mutation. The result is death of muscle and its replacement by fat, leading to skeletal muscle weakness and progressive disability. There are no approved therapies for FSHD, one of the most common forms of muscular dystrophy, with an estimated patient population of 16,000 to 38,000 in the United States alone.

About Losmapimod

Losmapimod is a selective p38α/β mitogen activated protein kinase (MAPK) inhibitor that was exclusively in-licensed from GSK by Fulcrum Therapeutics following Fulcrum’s discovery of the role of p38α/β inhibitors in the reduction of DUX4 expression and an extensive review of known compounds. Utilizing its proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek, Fulcrum discovered that inhibition of p38α/β reduced expression of the DUX4 gene in muscle cells derived from patients with FSHD. Although losmapimod has never previously been explored in muscular dystrophies, it has been evaluated in more than 3,600 subjects in clinical trials across multiple other indications, including in several Phase 2 trials and a Phase 3 trial. No safety signals were attributed to losmapimod in any of these trials. Losmapimod has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Fast Track designation and Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of FSHD.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients with genetically defined rare diseases in areas of high unmet medical need. Fulcrum’s proprietary product engine, FulcrumSeek, identifies drug targets which can modulate gene expression to treat the known root cause of gene mis-expression. The company has advanced losmapimod to Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Fulcrum has also advanced FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to increase expression of fetal hemoglobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia into Phase 1 clinical development.

