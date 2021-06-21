Aleafia Health Appoints Finance Executive Matt Sale as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matt Sale to its executive leadership team as chief financial officer, effective today.



Mr. Sale is a proven finance professional who brings over 15 years of progressively more senior leadership roles and accomplishments to Aleafia Health. Working within the investment banking groups of Raymond James and BMO Capital Markets, he has been a trusted financial advisor to some of Canada’s most prominent publicly listed and private companies, helping execute their growth strategy, equity and debt financing transactions, and mergers & acquisitions.

“We are delighted to have Matt join Aleafia Health as we continue to rapidly scale our cannabis wellness ecosystem and capture market share in adult-use, medical and international cannabis markets,” said Aleafia Health CEO Geoffrey Benic. “His proven track record of delivering shareholder value through accretive acquisitions and his roll-up-the-sleeves approach to financial management will serve us incredibly well.”

Matt holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto, earned his Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

“Having followed Aleafia Health’s growth over recent years, I am thrilled to be joining it at such an exciting time. I have been impressed with the best-in-class cultivation and manufacturing facilities, and its innovative product portfolio which continues to capture market share,” said Mr. Sale. “I look forward to working with the team to build on the strong foundation already laid, and capturing the tremendous market opportunity that lies before us.”

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Forward Looking Information

