Priceline Gives Travelers The Freedom to Explore With Even Bigger Deals this Fourth of July

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kick off the summer travel season, Priceline is launching a huge Fourth of July sale with even bigger savings on flights, hotels and rental cars. The two-week Freedom Sale will feature special discounts and promotions, providing Americans with the freedom to discover new and beloved destinations throughout the world. Because more savings means more freedom to travel.

"What better way of celebrating the Fourth of July, and the return of travel, than with a summer of savings," says Priceline CEO Brett Keller. "After a long year of missing so much, we want to ensure our customers can take the trips they want at prices they can afford, and during Priceline's Freedom Sale, every trip is an even bigger deal."

With no restrictions on travel dates, Priceline's Freedom Sale allows travelers access to even more savings with the freedom to explore whenever and wherever they want. Whether relaxing on a beach, exploring a new city, visiting family—or maybe even getting away from family—Priceline has a deal for everyone during the Freedom Sale.

Savings Day

For a head start on savings, and access to exclusive deals, consumers can sign up for Priceline's free VIP Loyalty program:

$25 off Express Deals ® sitewide starting Monday, June 21 through Tuesday, June 22 with a minimum spend of $100 . Code will be revealed upon sign-in.

off Express Deals sitewide starting through with a minimum spend of . Code will be revealed upon sign-in. New customers who enroll in the free loyalty program will have immediate access to VIP Member level benefits, including exclusive Freedom Sale discounts.

Freedom Sale

From June 23 to July 6, customers can use the code "FREEDOM20" to access the following deals:

$20 off sitewide Express Deals ® on hotel, flight, or rental car with a minimum spend of $120

off sitewide Express Deals on hotel, flight, or rental car with a minimum spend of Rental Car Partner Deals Available on Priceline. Visit Priceline.com or the Priceline App for terms and conditions: Avis & Budget: Save up to 20% on top brands (Valid through 7/5/21) Easirent: Free Second Driver on rentals (Valid through 6/30/21) Fox: Pay Now and save up to 5% all cars (Valid through 07/06/2021) Hertz: Book 5 Days, Get 1 Free (Valid from 06/27/2021 through 07/02/2021 ) Mex: Save up to 20% on all Mex Rent A Car rentals in Mexico (Valid through 7/11/21)

or the for terms and conditions:

Unique codes for deeper discounts will be sent to email subscribers, Priceline app users and directly to Priceline VIP Loyalty members. These promotions include:

Email + Priceline App "Even Better" Promotion : $20 off sitewide Express Deals with a minimum spend of $100 . (Valid 6/23/21 - 6/27/21 )

: off sitewide Express Deals with a minimum spend of . (Valid ) VIP Loyalty Offer: Additional VIP Loyalty perks include saving 12% off hotel, flight, and rental car Express Deals ® (Valid 6/28/21 - 7/6/21 )

Additional VIP Loyalty perks include saving 12% off hotel, flight, and rental car Express Deals (Valid ) Priceline App: Save up to $100 off hotel Express Deals only available in the Priceline iOS or Android app. (Valid 6/28/21 - 7/6/21 )

Hacks On How To Save This Summer

As the experts in travel savings, Priceline makes saving on travel easier than ever by offering up to 60% off on hotels, flights, rental cars, and cruises. To help customers save even more money, follow these tips when planning and booking your next vacation:

Take Advantage of City Deals. As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, cities are experiencing a resurgence and are great destinations for summer travel. Hotel prices in cities continue to remain lower than 2019 levels. New York and Chicago are particularly affordable destinations this summer with average daily hotel rates of $181 and $187 and average round-trip flight tickets for $282 and $274 . 2

As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, cities are experiencing a resurgence and are great destinations for summer travel. Hotel prices in cities continue to remain lower than 2019 levels. and are particularly affordable destinations this summer with average daily hotel rates of and and average round-trip flight tickets for and . Rent a Car From Off-Airport Locations. In Priceline's current list of the top 30 most popular destinations, more than 70 percent of searches show that more wallet-friendly rates are available at off-airport locations than at airport-based locations for the same car type. On average, travelers who pick up their car at an off-airport location save more than 15 percent.

In Priceline's current list of the top 30 most popular destinations, more than 70 percent of searches show that more wallet-friendly rates are available at off-airport locations than at airport-based locations for the same car type. On average, travelers who pick up their car at an off-airport location save more than 15 percent. Head to Affordable Destinations For A Last Minute Fourth Of July Getaway . With the newfound lifestyle of working remotely, Americans have the freedom to take advantage of making last minute vacation plans. Grand Junction, CO is one of the most affordable destinations for those looking to plan an impromptu trip for the long holiday weekend with average daily hotel rates of $80 to explore Colorado's wine country.

With the newfound lifestyle of working remotely, Americans have the freedom to take advantage of making last minute vacation plans. is one of the most affordable destinations for those looking to plan an impromptu trip for the long holiday weekend with average daily hotel rates of to explore wine country. Bundle travel for added savings. Regardless of what type of product you plan to book for upcoming summer travel plans, travelers should consider booking "bundles" by packaging hotels, flights, and car rentals to access deeper discounts and maximize savings. Those who bundle save an average of $240 when booking a hotel and flight together.

To book your trip, and for more information on the Freedom Sale, visit Priceline.com .

Methodology

1According to Priceline's 2021 Work-Life Balance report.

2Based on average round-trip flight tickets and hotel average daily rates for travel anytime between June 21 - September 6, 2021.

About Priceline

Priceline, part of Booking Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BKNG], is a world leader in travel deals. Priceline offers exclusive discounts on hotels, flights, alternative accommodations, rental cars, cruises and packages. We offer more than a million lodging properties, helping travelers find the right accommodation at the right price. We negotiate great deals every day, and put our best pricing on the Priceline app. Our deep discounts on hotels, flights, rental cars and more are also distributed through our partnership brand, Priceline Partner Network. With free cancellation for many rates, 24-hour customer assistance and the option for both pre-paid and pay upon arrival reservations, Priceline helps millions of travelers be there for the moments that matter. For us, and for our customers, every trip is a big deal.

For further information, please contact :

Christina Bennett, [email protected]

Stephanie Perry, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/priceline-gives-travelers-the-freedom-to-explore-with-even-bigger-deals-this-fourth-of-july-301316095.html

SOURCE Priceline