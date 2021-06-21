Biotage Launches New Automated Platform for Plasmid DNA Purification

PR Newswire

UPPSALA, Sweden, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Biotage is pleased to announce the launch of Biotage® PhyPrep, a new automated platform for plasmid DNA purification that releases laboratory staff from the tedium of repetitive, manual labor - and takes full advantage of the PhyTip® columns' dual flow chromatography technology, to yield supercoiled, endotoxin-free, transfection-grade plasmid DNA.

Plasmid DNA, or simply plasmids, serve as important tools in life science and biotechnology industry and academic laboratories. Plasmids are commonly used to clone and amplify (make many copies of) or express particular genes. A wide variety of plasmids are commercially available for such uses. Plasmids are commonly being used in drug discovery and development for biopharmaceuticals. The most common used applications for plasmids within the Biopharmaceutical space are bacterial vector Cloning, Protein Production, Gene Therapy and different Disease Models, which is in line with Biotage's HumanKind Unlimited focus.

With the new Biotage® PhyPrep platform, the automated process purifying plasmid DNA reduces the risk of human error, and with each sample being handled in the same way, the plasmid yield and purities are more consistent. Many Biopharma laboratories currently outsource plasmid purifications - those laboratories can now bring that work in-house, improving process control, project deliverability while at the same time reducing costs.

Biotage® PhyPrep is the first automated solution for plasmid purification in Maxi, Mega and Giga scales. The various scales differ in the volume of cell culture to be purified, with desired yields ranging from 1 mg to 10 mg of plasmid DNA.

"The launch of the Biotage® PhyPrep will assist laboratories in discovering new therapies for patients, utilizing biological drug molecules such as antibodies and novel gene therapies. A perfect match with the Biotage ethos of "HumanKind Unlimited" - sustainably releasing the potential of science to address the issues faced by global society, making the world healthier, greener and cleaner" states Tomas Blomquist, CEO Biotage.

About Biotage

Biotage is a Global Impact Tech Company committed to solving society's problems. We offer workflow solutions and products to customers in drug discovery and development, analytical testing and water and environmental testing.

Biotage is contributing to sustainable science with the goal to make the world healthier, greener and cleaner - HumanKind Unlimited.

Our customers span a broad range of market segments including pharmaceutical, biotech, contract research and contract manufacturers as well as clinical, forensic and academic laboratories in addition to organizations focused on food safety, clean water and environmental sustainability.

Biotage is headquartered in Uppsala in Sweden and employs approx. 485 people worldwide. The Group had sales of 1,092 MSEK in 2020 and our products are sold in more than 70 countries. Biotage's share (BIOT) is listed in the Mid Cap segment on the NASDAQ Stockholm.

