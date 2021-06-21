Quest Diagnostics Releases Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

PR Newswire

SECAUCUS, N.J., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today released the Annual Corporate Responsibility Report for 2020.

Titled "A Year of Challenge and Change," the report features the company's contributions to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as programs and partnerships that demonstrate the company's commitment to positively impacting our patients, clients, employees and the communities in which we operate.

"During a year unlike any other, Quest employees came together, leveraged our resources, and helped our nation battle the devastating COVID-19 pandemic," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President. "Our Quest for Health Equity initiative launched in 2020 to address health disparities in underserved communities is off to a great start. While there is much we achieved in 2020, we know there is more work ahead of us as we continue our mission to empower better health with diagnostic insights."

The report features key impact areas from 2020, including:

Expanded COVID-19 capacity throughout the year, performing 30 million COVID-19 molecular tests and serology tests.

Launched Quest for Health Equity (Q4HE), a more than $100 million initiative to address disparities in underserved communities. Q4HE is providing a combination of donated testing services, education programs, and financial support.

initiative to address disparities in underserved communities. Q4HE is providing a combination of donated testing services, education programs, and financial support. Renewed the company's commitment to inclusion and diversity through: sparking open dialogs on racial justice; providing financial support to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and other social justice organizations; and increasing disclosure for workforce diversity.

Achieved progress on operational sustainability goals.

Donated time and resources to colleagues and communities, with more than 25,000 hours volunteered by employees.

Moving forward, the company continues to refine its strategic approach across key environmental, social, and governance topics, prioritizing and addressing issues that impact the long-term sustainability of Quest and the stakeholders it serves with increased transparency.

Click here to view the report on the Quest Diagnostics corporate website.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quest-diagnostics-releases-annual-corporate-responsibility-report-301315503.html

SOURCE Quest Diagnostics Incorporated