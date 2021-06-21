OTC Markets Group Welcomes AirBoss of America Corp. to OTCQX

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS; OTCQX: ABSSF), a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. AirBoss of America Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.

AirBoss of America Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "ABSSF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Our decision to cross-trade in the U.S. is part of our strategy to expand our international shareholder base, increase trading liquidity, provide a USD quote in our Shares and facilitate greater access and trading capability in our Shares for both institutional and retail investors," stated Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO of AirBoss. "It is also in response to increased interest from U.S. and international investors in AirBoss and reflective of the composition of our business: approximately 90% of our sales in 2020 were from the U.S. and international markets and our reporting currency is USD."

Dorsey & Whitney LLP acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of innovative survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber compounds and finished rubber products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Headquartered in Newmarket, Ontario, we operate facilities in Canada and in the United States.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

