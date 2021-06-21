Logo
Trace Harris Appointed to J2 Global Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jun 21, 2021
J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM), a leading Internet information and services company, today announced the appointment to its board of directors of Trace Harris, a finance and strategy executive with deep experience in global transactions, partnerships, and governance.

“We are delighted to have Trace join our Board of Directors,” said J2 Global Board Chairman Richard Ressler. “Her impressive public and private company board experience will be an asset to J2 Global, as will her expertise in the technology and media industries.”

Harris has over 20 years of experience in the media industry, most recently as Vivendi’s SVP of strategy, finance and business innovation. Prior to that, she was SVP of strategic development for Universal Studios Television Group and held positions with Warner Bros. and JP Morgan. Harris currently serves on the boards of Altair Engineering, a global software company, and Bungie, the video game developer of the Halo and Destiny franchises. Harris received her Bachelor’s degree from Stanford University and her MBA from Yale School of Management, concentrating in Finance.

“Trace’s exceptional media, finance, and M&A experience make her an outstanding addition to our company,” said J2 Global CEO Vivek Shah.

"I am thrilled to be joining the J2 Board of Directors,” Harris said. “The Company has wonderful brands and exciting opportunities ahead. I'm looking forward to working with Vivek and the entire J2 team."

About J2 Global®

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: JCOM) is a leading internet information and services company consisting of a portfolio of brands including IGN, Mashable, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, PCMag, RetailMeNot, %3Cb%3EOffers.com%3C%2Fb%3E, Spiceworks, Ekahau, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What To Expect in its Digital Media business and eFax, eVoice, iContact, Campaigner, Vipre, and IPVanish in its Cloud Services business. J2 reaches more than 240 million people per month across its brands. As of December 31, 2020, J2 had achieved 25 consecutive fiscal years of revenue growth. For more information about J2, please visit %3Cb%3Ewww.j2global.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210621005034/en/

