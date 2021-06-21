Logo
Legend Power Systems Inc. Warrants To Commence Trading June 22, 2021

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / Legend Power Systems Inc. ("Legend Power" or the "Company") (

TSXV:LPS, Financial)(OTCQB:LPSIF) is pleased to announce that the warrants (the "Warrants") issued in connection with its bought deal offering of units of the Company ("Units") completed June 15, 2021, will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the open of market on June 22, 2021 under the symbol LPS.WT.A. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.95 at any time before 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on June 15, 2023.

The Units were sold under a short form prospectus filed in all of the provinces of Canada except Quebec pursuant to National Instrument 44-101 Short Form Prospectus Distributions and in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The securities offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Legend Power Systems Inc.
Legend Power Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

For further information, please contact:
Steve Vanry, CFO
+ 1 604 671 9522
[email protected]

Sean Peasgood, Investor Relations
+ 1 647 503 1054
[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements
This Press Release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities and operating performance of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks, uncertainties and factors are described in the periodic filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including the Company's quarterly and annual Management's Discussion & Analysis, which may be viewed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results to not be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements other than as may be required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Legend Power Systems Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652341/Legend-Power-Systems-Inc-Warrants-To-Commence-Trading-June-22-2021

img.ashx?id=652341

