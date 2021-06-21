Logo
nDivision Appoints Susan K. Conner as New Independent Director - Conner to Chair Board's Audit Committee

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jun 21, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / nDivision Inc. (OTCQB:NDVN), a leader in providing SaaS-based IT Managed Services using proprietary Intelligent Automation to replace human labor, announced today that Susan K. Conner has been appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Effective with her appointment, Ms. Conner has been named chair of nDivision's Audit Committee, and a member of both the Nominating and Governance, and Compensation Committee.

Ms. Conner is a seasoned public company business leader known for assisting management teams with developing and executing financial strategies and business plans that drive revenue, increase profits, and support company growth. As a corporate executive, she most recently served as the CFO and COO of Daegis, Inc. (DAEG), an international enterprise software company, from 2013 until the company was sold in 2015. Prior to Deagis, she was CFO of Zix Corporation (ZIXI) as well as an executive vice president and CFO of Pegasus Solutions, Inc. (PEGS). Susan began her professional career in public accounting having spent 15 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers where she served as a partner in Audit and Business Advisory Services within the firm's Technology, Infocom, Communications, and Entertainment and Media group. Ms. Conner currently serves on the Board of Directors for Pariveda Solutions, a strategic services and information technology consulting company. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a BBA in Accounting, and is a Texas licensed Certified Public Accountant, a member of National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Texas Society of Certified Public Accountants.

Alan Hixon, nDivision CEO, commented, "Susan is another outstanding addition to the nDivision board. Her extensive experience in assisting fast growing companies with business strategies and operations makes her a valuable asset to both our board and management team. We are excited to have Susan's expertise as we drive the next phase of nDivision's growth."

Susan Conner commented, "nDivision is at an inflection point and has tremendous potential. I look forward to leveraging my corporate experience in the areas of public company governance and operating technology growth companies to assist Alan and the team in fulfilling that potential . "

About nDivision Inc.
nDivision Inc. provides Autonomic Managed Services and End User Help Desk services to private and public entities, ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 global enterprises. The Company leverages proprietary intelligent automation technologies to replace expensive human resources. Automation resolves IT issues faster and more accurately than human engineers, driving previously unattainable service levels. The Company manages public clouds, private clouds, and networks across 34 countries and 6 continents, 24-hours a day, 365 days per year. On average, nDivision resolves 83% of all infrastructure incidents using Intelligent Automation with no human involvement, resulting in a 40% to 60% reduction in the cost of IT operations. Customers rate 96% of incidents that nDivision's technical support staff resolve as either "satisfied" or "very satisfied".One of the top ten global solution providers ($90bn+ revenues) resells nDivision's services across the U.S., and a second ($140bn+ revenues) is assisting nDivision with its channel sales strategy through its sponsorship and introductions to a number of large scale partners. More information can be found at www.ndivision.com. For additional information about nDivision's products and services contact [email protected].

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which statements may include information regarding the plans, intentions, expectations, future financial performance, or future operating performance of nDivision Inc. ('nDivision' or the 'Company'). Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations, estimates, or projections of the Company's management as of the date of this press release. Although nDivision's management believes these expectations, estimates, or projections to be reasonable as of the date of this presentation, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business risks, economic and competitive uncertainties, or other contingencies, which could cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause nDivision's actual results or performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include those set forth in the 'Risk Factors' sections in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for viewing on the SEC's EDGAR website. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, nDivision specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investor Contact:
The Del Mar Consulting Group, Inc.
Robert B. Prag, President
(858) 794-9500
[email protected]

SOURCE: nDivision Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/652348/nDivision-Appoints-Susan-K-Conner-as-New-Independent-Director--Conner-to-Chair-Boards-Audit-Committee

