Medigus Joint Venture, Revoltz Completes First Micromobility Vehicle Functional Prototype

OMER, Israel, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS), a technology-based company engaged in advancing innovative solutions for large-scale market applications, announced today that Revoltz, its EV and wireless charging joint venture, operated through its wholly owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd. has successfully completed the preliminary design and functional prototype of Model One, its micromobility vehicle for last mile and food delivery.

Model One, based on Revoltz’ modular micro mobility platform, is designed to facilitate efficient delivery of smaller items in urban environments while maintaining low and immediate transportation costs.

A three-wheeled chassis with a wide platform design provides maximum safety for the rider as well as complete mobility in imperfect road conditions. The Model One design includes two loading surfaces, front and rear, each of which can be used flexibly with interchangeable modules, depending on the customer’s needs. The model is designed to carry two-and-a-half times the cargo as a traditional scooter.

Liron Carmel, Chief Executive Officer of Medigus, commenting on the announcement, “This is our first real milestone in the electronic vehicle sector. Revoltz’ initial efforts have been focused on the micro-mobility market as businesses work to meet the last mile delivery demands associated with ecommerce in urban settings.” Mr. Carmel went on to say, “The completion of the Model One prototype is an important achievement for Revoltz. Initial performance assessments have been extremely positive, reflecting the innovation and engineering incorporated in the design. The team is now preparing to manufacture additional prototypes for further testing as we work to bring the Model One to market.”

About Revoltz

Revoltz is a joint venture between Medigus, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Charging Robotics Ltd., and Amir Zaid and Weijian Zhou, the founders of EMuze, a privately held company that designs and develops electric micro-mobility vehicles. Revoltz’ focus is developing EVs to meet the demands of commercial users and mission-specific designs, including full work day single charge, heavy-duty and rigid operations, Hop-on-Hop-off modes, off-road travel and a low cost of operation.

About Medigus

Medigus Ltd. is a technology-based company engaged in advancing innovative solutions for large-scale market applications. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.

